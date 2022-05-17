Wells to retire as Palisades Elementary principal

Palisades Elementary School principal Salli Wells will retire this month.

After a lifetime career in education, and the past 18 years in Gretna, Wells said she is ready to slow down.

“I’m hopeful I’ve left Palisades a little bit better than when I started,” she said.

In 1981, after earning a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan, Wells started teaching in her hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa at the same elementary school she had attended as a child.

“I just always knew,” Wells said of her decision to pursue a career in education. “When I was a little girl, I would gather my sisters and the neighbor kids, sit them in front of my chalkboard and teach them.”

Similarly, Wells knew that she would end up in a leadership role.

“When I got into teaching, I tried to be a leader,” she said. “I love the kids and I feel like I can make a difference with them. I’ve always tried to make teachable moments so kids are learning lessons to make them better, rather than just giving a consequence.

“I just love watching them grow. The little ones, we spend a lot of time teaching the rules and the right thing to do. I watch them bloom into these fourth and fifth graders and they’ve done it; they’ve grown into these wonderful people and I’m so proud of them.”

Wells taught special education for five years before transitioning to second grade. She has also taught fourth grade and holds a master’s degree from Creighton University.

After staying home to mother her boys for a couple of years, her family moved to Millard, where she taught for about 10 years. She served as an assistant principal for one year in Millard before she heard about an opening in Gretna.

In 2004, former superintendent Kevin Riley hired Wells as the principal of the K-2 building at Gretna Elementary. Thomas Elementary had just opened as a 3-5 building and the elementary schools operated that way for three years.

“This has been the perfect career for me. Between the wonderful people I’ve worked with and nurturing those kiddos, that’s what’s kept me here. I like the culture of Gretna; I’ve never thought to go anywhere else.”

Upon the opening of Palisades Elementary in 2007, Wells took over as the new building’s principal, where she has remained for 15 years.

“It’s been a really good experience here,” she said. “These are great people. It’s such a good community, such good families, such a good school system.”

Wells said she is proud of the work she has done, alongside a dedicated staff. She says she is most proud to have fostered a culture of acceptance, particularly of the many high need special education students in the building.

“The culture that we’ve created is what I’m most proud of. Things change, but the culture has remained the same. Everybody’s included and we work as a team. This is a warm, welcoming and happy place and I love that.”

Though she is ready, it’s hard to retire, Wells said.

“This is my baby. We opened and created this place. It’ll be hard to walk out that last time, but we’ve got great staff and I know they can do it.

“These people, my people, teachers that I hired 18 years ago when we opened that K-2 building, I’ve watched them grow up, get married and have kids, and now we have their kids here. And the kids, I love the kids.”

Wells looks forward to reading, traveling and gardening. She wants to stay involved with people and children somehow, maybe through volunteer work.

“It’s time to slow down and spend more time with family,” Wells said. “Everybody says that, but it’s true.

“More time to get my hands dirty, be outside and visit family. I just want to be calmer, more peaceful, more living in the moment.”

A reception to celebrate the retirement of Salli Wells is set for Friday, May 20 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Palisades Elementary School commons, 16820 Chutney Drive.

