Westengaard, Proctor sworn-in to Gretna City Council

It was moving day at the Gretna City Council, as the city bade farewell to council member Jason Stahr and welcomed Jeremy Westengaard.

With a firm handshake and a singing Big Mouth Billy Bass as a parting gift on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Mike Evans said Stahr was a unique force on the council with ability to speak “as a citizen” and relate to the public. Stahr did not run for office in the 2022 election following ward redistricting.

“I hope you are involved in continuous service for our community. You are great because you listen and you respect everyone,” Evans said.

Stahr told the audience, including many friends and family, he was proud of the work done on the city park and the children’s library. He gave advice to new member Westengaard.

“They say there is no such thing as a dumb question. That’s a lie, there is. But ask it anyway,” Stahr said.

City Attorney Jeff Miller administered the oath of office to the newly elected Westengaard in Ward 4 and a reelected Bill Proctor in the Ward 3 seat. Both ran unopposed.