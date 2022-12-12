 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westengaard, Proctor sworn-in to Gretna City Council

  • 0

It was moving day at the Gretna City Council, as the city bade farewell to council member Jason Stahr and welcomed Jeremy Westengaard.

With a firm handshake and a singing Big Mouth Billy Bass as a parting gift on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Mike Evans said Stahr was a unique force on the council with ability to speak “as a citizen” and relate to the public. Stahr did not run for office in the 2022 election following ward redistricting.

“I hope you are involved in continuous service for our community. You are great because you listen and you respect everyone,” Evans said.

Stahr told the audience, including many friends and family, he was proud of the work done on the city park and the children’s library. He gave advice to new member Westengaard.

“They say there is no such thing as a dumb question. That’s a lie, there is. But ask it anyway,” Stahr said.

People are also reading…

City Attorney Jeff Miller administered the oath of office to the newly elected Westengaard in Ward 4 and a reelected Bill Proctor in the Ward 3 seat. Both ran unopposed.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert