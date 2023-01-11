Winter education opportunities offered at Schramm Education Center near Gretna

A variety of fun, educational events are scheduled throughout January in Nebraska’s Venture Parks, including the Schramm Education Center.

These events cover an array of interests and ages, according to the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.

Nebraska’s four state parks and recreation areas along the Platte River – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park, Schramm Park State Recreation Area and Louisville State Recreation Area – are where unique experiences and enhanced camping opportunities have been created in response to demand.

Park entry permits are required on vehicles entering the state parks and recreation areas. Get yours at the park entrance or at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Here's some of what's coming up at the Schramm Education Center:

• Naturalist Programs – Observe an animal feeding, learn how animals are cared for and about some of their unique adaptations. This daily program starts at 10:30 a.m. and is free with paid admission to the center; meet in the lobby.

• Winter: What’s Out There? – On Sundays in January at 1 p.m. come out for a discovery hike to see what can be found along the trails in winter. Bring a cellphone to get some close-up wintry photos using macro lenses. The program is free with paid admission to the center; meet in the lobby.

• Fly-Tying Workshop – On Jan. 21, join the Cornhusker Fly Fishers for a “tie-in” and observe them as they demonstrate their craft; then try your hand at making a fly to take home. The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon and materials are provided by the club.