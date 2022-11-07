With Thanksgiving's approach, holiday events coming quickly for Sarpy County

Communities in Sarpy County are planning celebrations of the holiday season, with the schedule getting underway with Thanksgiving’s arrival.

Here’s a look at some of what the calendar has in store:

Holiday Parade

Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion will host its annual holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting event Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 6 to 7 p.m. Santa and all of his holiday helpers will be making an appearance in the parade.

This year’s display will have the largest LED-lit tree in Nebraska, according to the shopping center. Parade attendees will enjoy live performances from Omaha Street Percussion, Papillion La Vista South High School Titan Marching Band, award-winning Stepper-ettes Baton & Dance, glow in the dark jugglers and stilt walkers. Find more at shadowlaketownecenter.com.

Light Up Bellevue

The annual holiday lights show at Washington Park in Olde Towne Bellevue will kick off the night of Thanksgiving and run into the new year. The display goes live at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, concluding at 10 p.m., according to Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike.

The show starts at 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with a blue light hour until 6 p.m. The blue light hour is skipped on weekends. The show ends at 10 p.m. each night, with purple lights staying on through sunrise.

Winter Wonderland

Join Papillion Mayor David Black as he flips the switch to light the city on Saturday, Nov. 26. Bring the whole family to downtown Papillion for hot chocolate, s’mores, popcorn, pancakes, entertainment and free carriage rides. Visit with Santa and his reindeer friends at the Historic Portal School House.

Downtown businesses will have extended hours and there will also be a Christkindl Market featuring local artisans. Events begin at 4 p.m. The tree lighting kicks off at 6 p.m. For a schedule of events, visit papillionfoundation.org.

Making Spirits Bright

The “Making Spirits Bright” holiday tradition in Springfield will run Monday, Nov. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will include a soup supper, Christmas Parade of Lights, fire pits and s’mores, caroling and a tree lighting ceremony. It is held along Main Street.

La Vista Tree LightingLet your Christmas spirit shine at La Vista’s annual tree lighting celebration on Monday, Nov. 28, at the City Hall campus and Central Park, 8116 Park View Blvd.

Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. to light the city’s Christmas tree, plus there will be a free soup supper and entertainment in the Community Center gymnasium featuring Ho Ho Elvis. The performance will last an hour.

Afterward, head over to Santa’s workshop to visit Santa and his reindeer, and stroll through the winter wonderland in Central Park. Visits with Santa will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Additional visits with Santa and his reindeer are scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9 and 13. Enjoy cookies with Mrs. Claus while you wait to see Santa.

Greenery & Glitter

The annual holiday celebration returns to downtown Gretna on Sunday, Dec. 4. The downtown festivities will run from noon to 4 p.m., with the city’s tree lighting event set for 4 to 6 p.m. in Peterson Park. New activities are being planned and added; more details to be announced.