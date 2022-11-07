Woman fundraising to give Christmas trees to children

Angie Slaughter hopes to spread a little holiday cheer again this year.

While volunteering for the Salvation Army’s toy drive last year, the Gretna woman noticed fundraisers to buy Christmas presents for children whose families cannot afford them, but she realized they may not have a tree to put them under. She was inspired to start a fundraising campaign of her own.

Slaughter created GoFundMe and Venmo accounts for donations and did whatever she could to get the word out — speaking to news outlets, calling people, posting on social media and passing out fliers dressed as a Christmas tree.

Many people stepped up to help, either through donating, or assisting in some other way like assembling Christmas tree kits.

“It was the most humbling, rewarding, incredible experience,” Slaughter said.

These efforts paid off. Within 24 days, she raised over $2,500. This allowed her to give 55 kits to children in need, who were identified by school counselors.

“Their eyes lit up, and they were so excited,” Slaughter said.

This not only impacted children, but their entire families, she said.

The kits included a pre-lit Christmas tree, a 50-piece ornament set, hooks and a tree topper. In collaboration with Walmart, Slaughter was able to purchase the trees at a discounted price.

This year, she wants to donate even more Christmas tree kits. After giving away all 55 kits last year, schools were calling to ask if she had any more left. Unfortunately, Slaughter said, she ran out of money and time to collect more.

With a goal of $5,000, Slaughter intends to buy 125 kits at a cost of $40 each.

She began fundraising earlier this year, with the GoFundMe page already live. With more time to prepare, Slaughter plans to do more to raise these extra funds.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get there,” Slaughter said.

Right now, she’s working to get the word out again by speaking with the news media and local clubs. Slaughter also bought Christmas ornaments, wrapped them and wrote a rhyme on them. She’s been setting them around town to spread cheer and awareness.

Those interested in donating can also do so on Venmo at “Holly Jolly Christmas Project.” She’s accepting donations through Thanksgiving -- Thursday, Nov. 24 -- so children can enjoy the trees for about a month before Christmas.

Additionally, if anyone is interested in helping in another capacity, Slaughter said to email her at hjcp2022@outlook.com or join the Facebook group “The Holly Jolly Christmas Project.”