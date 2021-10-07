 Skip to main content
Youth Scavenger Hunt benefits Safe Haven
On Sept. 29, more than 70 teens and their youth group leaders took to the Gretna neighborhood streets for a good cause.

This is an annual event hosted by Gretna United Methodist Church in combination with other area youth groups to include St. Patrick’s Gretna and Good Shepard Lutheran Church. The youth gather in prayer, then split into small groups.

They knock on doors to try to gather items to support Safe Haven abuse shelter. This one fundraiser supports this wonderful organization for the entire year.

The teens were amazed how willing everyone was to give and support the cause.

