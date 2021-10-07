Youth Scavenger Hunt benefits Safe Haven

On Sept. 29, more than 70 teens and their youth group leaders took to the Gretna neighborhood streets for a good cause.

This is an annual event hosted by Gretna United Methodist Church in combination with other area youth groups to include St. Patrick’s Gretna and Good Shepard Lutheran Church. The youth gather in prayer, then split into small groups.

They knock on doors to try to gather items to support Safe Haven abuse shelter. This one fundraiser supports this wonderful organization for the entire year.

The teens were amazed how willing everyone was to give and support the cause.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.