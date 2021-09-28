Youth scavenger hunt, donation dropoff set for Wednesday

The Gretna High School youth groups will again be coming door to door for items to support Safe Haven emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Items may also be dropped off at the drive-thru location at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St., between 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Items of need include toilet paper, paper towels, canned food, cereal, pasta/macaroni and cheese, juice boxes, minute rice, coffee/tea, laundry soap, hand soap, Clorox wipes, Cantu hair oil and Cantu leave-in conditioner, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, bath towels, dark-colored Twin size sheets (gently used or new), new pillows, diapers (sizes 3, 4 and 5.)

Contact safehavenscavengerhunt@gmail.com with questions or to arrange pickup. If your home is missed, donations can be dropped off at GUMC through Oct. 10.

Each year, the donations have provided the shelter with a year's worth of necessary items. The goal is to fill three trucks.

This event is coordinated annually by youth from Gretna United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and St. Patrick Catholic Church.

