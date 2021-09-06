Gross unable to complete comeback, suffers first loss

The Gross Catholic varsity football team now sits with a 1-1 record after suffering their first loss of the season at home to Seward on Friday night, Sept. 3.

The game got off to a slow start on Friday evening but Seward began to take over in the second to take a 14-6 lead over the Cougars heading into halftime. Gross Catholic’s ground game was working for them very well behind Jake Garcia as the leading ball carrier but they still struggled to find the end zone.

Seward then scored a quick touchdown out of halftime to take a 21-6 lead over Gross on their home field before Gross would attempt an amazing comeback. With time remaining in the fourth quarter, Gross found themselves down only two points 28-26 with the ball in their possession.

The Cougars defense came up with a huge interception down the stretch of the game and, with Gross finally ahead 32-28, it looked as if Gross Catholic was going to pull off an early season comeback to avoid their first loss.