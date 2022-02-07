In Your Schools

Districtwide

Gretna Public Schools will host a Preschool Open House Night on Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at each of its elementary school buildings. Applications for preschool will be accepted beginning Feb. 21 and through March 11. Eligible students must reside within the Gretna Public Schools District and be either age 4 by July 31, 2022 for consideration to the 4-year-old classrooms or age 3 by July 31, 2022 for acceptance to a 3-year-old classroom. Visit gpsne.org for more details.

Valentine’s Candy Grams are once again available via the Post Prom Committee. Candy grams may be sent to any student or employee in Gretna Public Schools. Cost is $5 per candy gram, payable via cash or check to Gretna Post Prom. Find the form under “Printable Flyers” of your school’s website; complete and return with payment to your school’s front officer. Order deadline is Friday, Feb. 11. Filled orders will be delivered to schools on Monday, Feb. 14.

There will be no school on Monday, Feb. 21 in recognition of President’s Day.

Kindergarten Round-Up will be Friday, Feb. 25. No school for current kindergartners only.

Aspen Creek Elementary

Valentine’s Assembly will be Friday, Feb. 11.

Kindness Club (fifth grade) will meet Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Spring Book Fair begins on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Kindergarten music program will be Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Spirit Day will be Friday, Feb. 25. Wear your Gretna green!

Falling Waters Elementary

Valentine’s Day parties will be Friday, Feb. 11. Protocols to be announced.

PTO meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Kindergarten music program will be Thursday, Feb. 24.

Staff Appreciation Week begins Monday, Feb. 28.

Gretna Elementary

Valentine’s Day parties will be Friday, Feb. 11.

Gretna High School

Conferences will be held Thursday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, March 1.

Palisades Elementary

GHS choir will visit Palisades on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Valentine classroom parties will be Friday, Feb. 11.

Thomas Elementary

Valentine parties will be Friday, Feb. 11.

Kindergarten music program will be Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Whitetail Elementary

Valentine’s Party will be Friday, Feb. 11.

PTO Valentine’s Dance has been canceled.

PTO meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Kindergarten music program will be Thursday, Feb. 24.