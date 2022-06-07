BASEBALL: Complete performance leads Titans to 6-0 win

Gene's Auto Titans had great hitting, pitching, defense and baserunning in a 6-0 win over Jordan's Studio on Tuesday night.

Papio South took a couple of innings to really get their bats going against Omaha South, but starting pitcher Cole Drumheller was able to keep the Packers from threatening at all.

"I just threw the ball across the plate and my defense behind me that made plays tonight, which always helps," Drumheller said. "My curveball and my changeup were working... usually a pretty good day (when they do)."

"He was able to throw three pitches for strikes," head coach Bill Lynam said. "He was able to use his command and he's either three to four pitches per hitter, so our defense stays awake, and we make good plays behind him."

The best plays came in the fifth and sixth innings, but the offense stepped up with some runs first.

In the second, first baseman Garrett Siemsen drove in a run with a double, and an RBI groundout by third baseman/relief pitcher Trenton Andringa and single by Vallinch gave the Titans a 3-0 lead in the third.

A sacrifice fly by left fielder Micah Loyd, RBI triple by center fielder Brice Wallar and single by Andringa gave Gene's Auto a 6-0 lead in the fourth.

"There's nothing like pitching with a lead, and (when) you start seeing runs up on the scoreboard, the pressure just kind of fades away when you're up there on the mound," Drumheller said.

"It's just good to see some guys stepping up," Lynam added. "We've had a no-hitter, we've had a two-hitter thrown against us, so it's good that we're swinging and we're hitting the ball oppo like taco. So we hit the ball hard to right field and get the ball in the gaps and pick up runners... So it's good to see that we're playing with a little more confidence swinging the bats."

In the fifth, a great awareness play was made by catcher Brett Siemsen when he recovered an overthrow at first base and threw out the Jordan's Studio baserunner at second.

"Catcher is a thankless job," Lynam said. "He's going to block, he's going to get foul tipped, and then he had to hustle down behind first to backup the infield play and he was there... It stands out when he does that, and he stands out when he doesn't do that. Brett's hustling, doing his job."

In the sixth, with a runner on second, substitute second baseman Evan Swanson made an excellent diving throw at second to preserve the shutout and close the sixth inning.

"Evan, he came in backhand, saved the shutout and made a great play in the hole, and then got to his feet and threw him out at first base," Lynam said. "So it's good to see those two really nice plays. (Swanson) didn't play with us in the spring, he's just good to have on the team, and he's multi-talented."

"Our defense is really solid this year," Drumheller said. "Having a good defense behind you just really calms your nerves. You can throw strikes and you make the hitters hit, let your defense work."

Andringa came in for the final two innings at shut the door, allowing just one baserunner and striking out three batters.

"Real confident (in Andringa)," Drumheller said. "I'm confident in all the pitchers we got and comfortable having anybody come in to close for me, so he's good. Got a good group of guys."

"We didn't get him in the spring, I think he pitched two innings," Lynam added. "He's gonna be a senior next year, so he's gonna be one of our relief guys, so we've got to get him some experience."

With the 6-0 win, the Titans improve to 10-3 and will play at Skutt Catholic on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Gene's Auto will finish this week with two doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday in a tournament in Lincoln before one more on Sunday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.