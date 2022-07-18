BASEBALL: Gene's Auto Titans season ends 2 wins shy of state

The Gene’s Auto Titans started the Area 2 Tournament well with a 5-4 win over Omaha Burke on Friday, but lost to Peitzmeier Demolition as their comeback effort came just short in a 5-4 loss at Brown Park in Omaha on Saturday.

The Titans’ season then came to an end on Sunday with a run-rule shortened 11-2 loss to DC Electric.

In Friday’s win over PrimeTime Sporting Goods, the Titans fell behind early on an RBI single in the second inning. That deficit then grew to 3-0 on a double that scored two more runs.

A fielders’ choice and error on a groundout by shortstop Johnny Vallinch in the bottom of the third trimmed the deficit to one.

In the next inning, third baseman Trenton Andringa singled in the game-tying run, second baseman Riley Schrader tripled in Andringa to give the Titans the lead, and an error scored Schrader to push the lead to 5-3.

The Titans gave up a run on a sacrifice fly to cut their lead to 5-4, but they held on for the win to remain in the winner’s bracket for the time being.

On Saturday, the Titans battled the Gross Catholic Cougars, but quickly fell behind.

“I thought early on we smoked a couple balls and they made the plays and then we got a little anxious and started swinging (at) borderline strikes and we got lost,” Titans head coach Bill Lynam said. “The first three innings, we hit the ball harder, I thought. Four, five, six (innings), it was like, we're in trouble here and we didn't make any adjustments.”

A fielders’ choice groundout by first baseman Joey Meier scored shortstop Luke Bies in the top of the first, and a sacrifice fly by Bies the next inning with the bases loaded gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead. In the third, an RBI single by right fielder Nick Boring pushed the lead to three, and an error followed by an RBI single by Bies gave the Cougars a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Starting pitcher Joe Rempe continued to shut down the Titans through the sixth inning, but things got dicey in the seventh.

Rempe got a groundout and pop out on both sides of a hit by pitch, and the Titans were down to their final out, trailing by five with a runner on first.

With rain starting to come down more heavily, the game began to literally slip out of the Cougars’ command. Andringa singled, but what should have been runners on first and second turned into a run scored and runner on third after an error on the throw back into the infield by Boring.

Andringa scored on a passed ball, as control became more difficult with the rain coming down, and after a walk and error, the Titans now trailed just 5-2 with runners on the corners.

Another passed ball scored Schrader, and two batters and a pitching change later, and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded cut the Cougars’ lead to 5-4.

Simon Baber replaced reliever Alex Kosse, and fielded a hard ground ball right at him and ran over to first for the final out to give the Titans a tough 5-4 loss.

With the loss, Gene’s Auto dropped into the loser’s side of the bracket, where they faced DC Electric (Bellevue West) on Sunday.

“We got beat but we got momentum going into the game and they’re a really good ballclub, and we’ll have to be able to pitch, hit and play defense,” Lynam said.

Before Sunday’s game, Lynam added that both teams would surely be motivated as “no one wants their season to end.” But that’s exactly what would happen for the Titans against DC Electric.

The Thunderbirds had a big second inning, scoring four runs to jump out to a comfortable lead.

In the third, DC Electric added two more on RBI singles by Jackson Steele and Nick Glantz and took a 6-0 lead.

But the Titans weren’t giving up yet, as they scored one on an RBI single by Logan Misiunas and another on a single by Brice Wallar. However, another run could have been scored to cut the deficit to three, but Charlie Pile was caught out at home on a call that irked the Papio South side and made a difference in the game.

“He should have been safe at home,” Lynam said. “So we could have been really easily 6-3 with momentum going into the fifth inning but that's baseball and that's how that's how it works. They played a really good ball game and we didn't play our best game and that's why the score is indicative of what happened tonight.”

Leading 6-2, the Thunderbirds bats fully activated in the top of the fifth, as RBI hits came off the bats of Drew Grego (2), Tanner Hosick (2) and Nick Riggs.

Now up 11-2, Riggs got three outs in the bottom of the fifth, as the Titans’ season came to an end.

“It's never fun to end something that you enjoy and love and be around for a long time,” Lynam said. “One takeaway is we got some great relationships and great friendships with the squad and we enjoyed ourselves. We played for the most part a lot of good baseball so hopefully we as coaches delivered some messages to them that baseball is like life. You're gonna have some ups and some downs but the most important thing is that you dust yourself off and come back for more.”

The Titans did “keep on battling,” but their Legion summer season ends two wins short of the state tournament and with a final record of 20-18.