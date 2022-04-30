BASEBALL: Graham's hitting and pitching lead Gretna to semifinal win

BELLEVUE -- In the semifinals of the Bellevue Baseball Invitational, Gretna got a key RBI and a clutch save from Skylar Graham in a 3-2 win over Bellevue West.

"Pretty good win over a pretty good ballclub," the junior Graham said. "They've been good over the past few years. (We're onto the) championship game tomorrow, that's all I can really say."

Although the game was at Bellevue West, the Thunderbirds were the visiting team because of seeding, and they scored a run in the top of the first on an RBI double by sophomore Nick Glantz.

However, the Dragons quickly responded with three straight RBI singles by junior Trey Mandina, senior Carter Cushing, and Graham to take a 3-1 lead and complete their run production for the day.

"It was a straight fastball, just got to make contact with it," Graham said. "I've been struggling at the plate a little bit but just got to have confidence and do you."

"He's a little more relaxed, not trying to do so much," Gretna head coach Jake Wolf said. "Just trying to put good swings on it, hit it hard, simplify it. He's come up big at the plate."

Both teams struggled to get big swings at the plate outside the first inning, but the Thunderbirds had "way too many strikeouts" as they tried to put more runs on the board.

"We have to cut down on strikeouts," Bellevue West head coach Jason Shockey said.

Shockey was proud of the effort by senior starting pitcher Robert Wood, who shut down the Dragons after the first inning.

"I think Robert was really, really good," Shockey said. "He was mixing his pitches all game, was able to hit spots... In the first inning there was an error behind him that led to at least one run I know that much."

The Thunderbirds were able to give Wood some more support in the top of the fifth with an RBI groundout by junior Jackson Steele, but missed out on a bigger opportunity in the top of the sixth.

Moving to the mound to replace junior relief pitcher Evan Hall, Graham faced first and second with no outs.

"Those are those moments when coaches tell you, you want the ball," Graham said. "I wanted the ball there, I wanted it."

After a sacrifice bunt led to runners on second and third with one out, Graham made a smart defensive play to catch sophomore Colin Flores between third and home to get the second out. He then struck out Thunderbirds sophomore leadoff hitter Nick Riggs to end the inning and set their 2-3-4 hitters down in order to close the game in the seventh.

"We try to put (the players) in competitive situations as much as we can, practice and bullpens and things like that, but it's hard to mimic those situations," Wolf said. "But he's pitched in big games before, whether it be Legion baseball, state tournament."

With the 3-2 win over Bellevue West, Gretna improves to 15-11 and was set to play in the invitational final on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The two teams will also face off in the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 3 in Gretna.

