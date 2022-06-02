BASEBALL: Hicklen big hits, Mengden pitching lead to Storm Chasers 4-1 win

Missed chances abounded for both teams in Omaha's 4-1 win against the Indianapolis Indians at Werner Park on Thursday, but the Storm Chasers capitalized when it mattered most.

The Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run to left field off the bat of right fielder Brewer Hicklen, his sixth this season.

"(Indianapolis starter Cody Bolton) went three fast balls and then he hung a slider and I was able to get it up," he said. "I didn't know if I got it completely, but I knew I got enough of it. It's always good to get one across in the first inning and put the team ahead, just to get some momentum."

Hicklen, who hit 4-6 in a 19-0 win over Louisville on May 25, had just two at-bats in the last week in Triple A after receiving his first call-up to the majors, which he called a "blessing 23 years in the making."

"It's been just sticking to the process," he said. "They've been a week apart... it's been just really gameplan and getting ready for the game and sticking to that approach."

Through the second and third innings, both pitchers navigated runners on base, but the lead remained 1-0 in Omaha's favor.

However, in the top of the fourth, Indians designated hitter Bligh Madris sent a home run just over the fence in right field to tie the game at 1-1.

A double play with runners at the corners and one out in the top of the fifth was the turning point for Thorman.

"(Starting pitcher Daniel Mengden) bore down and got the ground ball," Thorman said. "The guys turned a nice 4-6-3 to get out of it, and he took that momentum and cruised through the sixth and gave us a chance."

Mengden was pulled after six innings, recording his fourth start with one earned run in five-plus innings out of his last five. Mengden struck out seven, walked just two, and gave up one run on five hits.

Hicklen once again provided a big swing with an opposite-field single to right field with the bases loaded and two outs, scoring two for 27 RBIs this season. The opportunity was a fortunate one for the Storm Chasers after an error with two outs kept the inning alive and after the previous missed opportunities.

"I had an opportunity earlier in the game with runners on second and third and let the team down," Hicklen said. "I was just going up there, just focusing (on) sticking to my plan. And you know, baseball is a game where you fail 70 percent of the time, so you just hope that that's one of those 30 percent success times. But needless to say, I'm just happy that my teammates were able to get on and fortunate to have a good group of guys to compete with each and every day.

"It's really important because at the end of the day, you've got to score the runners when they're in scoring position, and that's something that we take pride in here in the organization and in Omaha. You got to take pride when people are on base and you got to lock down and focus."

Hicklen added that when the guys in front of him "do their job," he knows he has to do his as well.

"It's a good group of guys, and we enjoy one another with good fellowship, good chemistry and I think you can see that by the way we play."

With a 3-1 lead, Josh Dye retired the side in the eighth (and seventh, also earned the win) and after a sacrifice fly made it 4-1, Brad Peacock came in to shut the door.

"(Hicklen's hit) broke the game open for us," Thorman said. "He got that big hit to push us over the top and I thought the bullpen did a tremendous job as well. Josh Dye came in, two really strong innings, and Peacock slammed the door."

Runners reached first and second, but Peacock ultimately got the outs and the Storm Chasers won 4-1 to improve to 26-24.

In the midst of a 12-game homestand, the second of two this season, the Storm Chasers benefit from the extra time at home.

"It's crazy," Hicklen said. "We were two (series) home, one away, which was in Iowa, and then right back home, so it seems like we've been home for forever."

Hicklen had a brief stop in Minneapolis for his first call-up to the major leagues, but Thorman has enjoyed a "nice" stretches of home games.

"It's comforting to be at home," Thorman said. "We got more time to do a little work on the field, guys were playing good. We're trying to keep it rolling."

