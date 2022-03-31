BASEBALL: Metzger dominates on the mound and at the plate as Platteview wins 9-0

Senior pitcher Cody Metzger pitched a complete game shutout and knocked in three RBIs at the Platteview Trojans won 9-0 over the Seward Bluejays Thursday night at Buffalo Park.

In the first inning, Metzger knocked in a run on a single, and the Trojans opened with an early lead.

That lead grew even further the next inning when the Trojans were walked twice (after being walked twice in the first inning also) and scored one run on a fielder's choice. The Trojans scored three more runs on a two-RBI single by sophomore Keegan Stobbe and another RBI single by Metzger.

Discipline and good hitting pushed the Trojans ahead 5-0 at the end of the second inning.

"I thought our hitters had a really good approach today," Platteview head coach Bryan Dutcher said. "Last couple of games, we've been facing some pretty tough arms... so I think our guys were anxious to get after it, but they did show good discipline early in the game, were just really productive with the bats early. Whatever the situation called for, our guys were doing a nice job with it."

Using a fastball that the Bluejays simply couldn't catch up to, Metzger was facing the minimum hitters. He didn't have a no-hitter past the third inning, but some solid defensive plays kept the Bluejays getting no more than three at-bats in most innings.

"Today I felt really good," Metzger said. "I went out there, first couple of innings, I felt good and then they started putting balls in play and I just trusted my defense that they were gonna make those plays. When you get that all together, good things happen."

The senior pitcher continued to set down Seward hitters, finishing the game with eight strikeouts, and Platteview tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning.

Two more runs came in the sixth on RBI doubles by junior Alex Draper and Metzger, who finished the game around 85 pitches and earned the complete game shutout.

Draper also stole two bases in the game, an area Dutcher highlighted along with Metzger's pitching and a "pretty strong" defensive performance.

"Overall, it was a great game," Dutcher said. "It started on the mound with Cody Metzger... we got all the confidence in the world and he turned out a really, really good outing today... Not perfect (on defense), but made some good plays behind him.

"And then I really feel like our base running was excellent today. We were taking advantage of situations and moving first to third and setting ourselves up nicely on the bases."

In their second home game of the season (the first an 11-5 loss to Ralston on Tuesday), Dutcher said it "feels awesome" to be able to play games with the recent weather.

"It's been a crazy spring," he said. "We were kind of worried earlier, it was pretty cold out. We had snow on the field at 11:30 today, so to be able to be out here playing, the guys were super excited when I told them that the game was still on. All around a great day."

Next up, the Trojans will face Hastings at home on Monday, April 4 a 4:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.