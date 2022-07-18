BASEBALL: Monarchs season ends with losses in Area Tournament

The Legion summer season came to an end for the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs on Saturday with their second loss in the Area 4 Tournament in Bennington.

In the tournament opener, the Monarchs lost 4-3 to Bennington Post 266.

The Badgers scored two in the first inning on a pair of ground outs to get the scoring started.

After five scoreless innings, the Monarchs got back-to-back RBI singles by Jackson Vetter and Brayden Jones, and two batters later took the lead on an RBI single by Nick Chanez.

But in the bottom of the seventh, the Monarchs suffered a walk-off loss on two-run single.

On Saturday, the Monarchs battled the Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) Wolves.

Pinnacle Bank took an early lead on a sacrifice fly by Chanez, but the Wolves answered in the top of the second by scoring two runs on an error to take a 2-1 lead.

The Wolves added a third run in the fourth on a groundout, but the Monarchs cut the deficit to 3-2 on an error in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams went scoreless the next two innings, but the Wolves got a pair of insurance runs on an error and single in the top of the seventh.

The Monarchs couldn't muster enough offense, even after sending the tying run to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs.

The Wolves got the final out, and the Monarchs fell 5-2. With the loss, the Monarchs summer season ends with a 16-17-1 record.