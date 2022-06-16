BASEBALL: Monarchs to benefit from weekend off to break out of rut

"We just need to get away from baseball for a couple days."

That's what head coach Nate McCabe said after the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs lost their third of five 6-1 to Gretna Post 216 at home on Thursday.

"Hopefully, that helps with our hitting," McCabe added. "We're just in a rut offensively, we're struggling at the plate. ... I don't know if it's a lack of focus, a lot of probably pitch selection issues ... but what I've learned over 10 years (of coaching) is usually a lot of times our best game is when we come back from a break."

McCabe said sometime players "just need to get away" by going to the College World Series, taking a trip to a lake or going golfing.

"They just need to be kids, so they're gonna go be kids for three days," he said. "We're gonna come back, we're trying to fix it."

In Thursday's game, the Monarchs gave up an early run on a sacrifice fly, but quickly responded in the bottom half of the first on an RBI single by first baseman Brayden Jones.

Starting pitcher Tanner Apgar had "another good start" coming back from an injury, giving up just two earned runs in four innings of work.

In the fourth, Dragons first baseman Connor Wiese delivered an RBI double. The Dragons scored two runs each in the fifth and seventh innings, the first three of which were all on sacrifice flies and the final run on wild pitch.

The fourth run made it 6-1 Gretna, and the score held as Pinnacle Bank lost to drop to 6-10-1.

"We just gotta find a way to get some timely hits," McCabe said.

The Monarchs' next game will be on Monday, June 20, at Papio South at 6 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.