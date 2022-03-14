BASEBALL: Outlook for Papio schools and Platteview

The Papillion La Vista South baseball team faces the challenge of replacing a lot of players after 10 senior starters graduated. Titans head coach Billy Lynam said the team lacks the experience of returning veterans, but do return some talented players that gained playing time during the Legion season last summer.

“We just have to have the players believe in themselves, their teammates and their coaches. Understand the process that they are going through and continue to get better,” Lynam wrote.

The strength of the Titans, who finished 20-8 and exited the state tournament in the first round of the consolation bracket, will be the pitching staff.

“We have some pitchers that logged some innings last year and have committed to becoming outstanding pitchers along the way. Nick Ripple, Cole Drumheller, Tyler Mackling and Brice Wallar will be the mainstays of the staff,” Lynam wrote.

Lynam said Mackling and Wallar will “set the pace for the hitters,” while the Siemsen brothers, senior Garrett and junior Brett, will “help in the offensive charts.”

Lynam expects the team’s growth to continue and to compete throughout the season.

“They are a fun bunch of kids that have meshed together on and off the field.”

The other Class A team in Papillion-La Vista, come into the 2022 season after finishing 18-12 and falling short of the state tournament.

The Monarchs lose 11 seniors from last year’s team, and outfielder Jacoby Hurst will be the biggest loss after batting .400 last year.

“We lost almost our entire pitching staff,” head coach Nate McCabe said. “Young guys will have to step up right away.”

Senior Luke Saxton is the team’s best returning hitter, batting .333 in 2021. McCabe also listed Nick Chanez, Brayden and Hunter Jones, and Tanner Apgar as stand-out players.

McCabe said a strength of the team is a “pretty good chance at being a pretty offensive team.”

“Hopefully this is true because it would help with our inexperienced pitching staff. With so many new player, one expectation is that this group continues to grow. Keep taking steps forward and limit the steps back.”

Their season will start Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m. against Elkhorn South at Fricke Field in Papillion.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.