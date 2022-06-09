BASEBALL: Pinnacle Bank Monarchs win in spite of just two hits

In spite of getting just three hits on Wednesday, June 8, the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs took advantage of the opportunities presented to them and came away with a walk-off 8-7 win over the Hike's Real Estate Chieftains.

"It wasn't pretty," Monarchs head coach Nate McCabe said. "We gave them a lot of free bases, they actually had some clutch hits at times to score them runs, but we didn't give up."

The Chieftains got the scoring started in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and fielder's choice by third baseman Mason Chandler to take an early 2-0 lead.

The Monarchs were caught off guard in the first couple of innings by Hike's Real Estate starting pitcher Caden Bach, who threw four strikeouts in the first two innings.

"I think that he threw a little bit slower," McCabe said. "We haven't seen that in a really long time... And he just pounded the zone."

In the top of the third, a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by center fielder Cooper Cicirello inflated the Chieftains' lead to 4-0.

Another fielder's choice scored a run for Pinnacle Bank to cut the deficit to 4-1 after three innings.

"We kept the game within striking distance," McCabe said.

After the Chieftains added a run on a wild pitch, second baseman Luke Saxton delivered the Monarchs' first hit of the game with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 5-5. Before Saxton's double, an error and wild pitch had cut the deficit to two.

"And once (the Chieftains) started giving out free bases, Luke Saxton comes up hits that ball," McCabe said. "And then after that, center fielder Jake Franks comes up after they gave us more free bases. Those were our only two hits... but we made them count."

The score held through the fifth, and in the top of the sixth inning, Chandler drilled a two-RBI double deep into left field off the wall. Down by two, the Monarchs quickly responded with an RBI triple by Franks and a groundout by Saxton to even the game 7-7.

Relief pitcher Brayden Jones gave up a hit and walk, but evaded the jam to give the Monarchs a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Pinnacle Bank third baseman Jack Burke walked and Jazzon Amill came in to pinch-run for Burke. On a groundout by Jones, Amill advances to second, and after a hit by pitch, Amill advanced to third on a ball in the dirt, changing how Hike's Real Estate had to defend.

A walk loaded the bases, and on a ground ball by right fielder Isaiah O'Brien to Tyler Thiede, the ball went between the first baseman's legs and Amill scored the winning run.

"And then at the end, Jazzon taking third base on that ball in the dirt completely changed how they have to defend and probably what kind of made the difference on that ball," McCabe said. "It's a lot tougher play that guy's trying to make there (in front of the base) as opposed to behind the base."

With the win, the Monarchs improve to 4-6-1 and will next play Millard South in the Elkhorn North tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, followed by Bennington at 11:15 a.m.

"We haven't played good baseball at times, but we keep fighting," McCabe said. "We were on a six-game losing streak, and even going back to the spring where we had some losing streaks, the kids weren't showing up to the park and moping around, and to me that's like, they still got some fight in them. They're showing up with a good attitude and they still want good things for their teammates and they're not complaining about playing time.

"And to me, we still got fight in us, we got a chance, if we can get healthy, to figure out who can do what (and) where by the end of the summer, we can make a run to the state tournament."

