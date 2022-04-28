BASEBALL: Playing a refuge for Monarchs after death of a teammate

Less than 24 hours after the death of a teammate, the Papio Monarchs were back on the baseball field against the Bellevue West Thunderbirds in the Bellevue Invitational.

Monarchs head coach Nate McCabe wasn't ready to talk much about the situation after the game, but did say that his team used the game as a refuge.

"When they showed up, that was something that as coaches (we said), 'Let's keep an eye on them, see how they're doing,'" McCabe said. "Once we finally got going into batting practice, we saw smiles, we saw laughs, saw guys talking. To me I see that, I'm thinking, alright, they're at the baseball field, this is the refuge from all that."

McCabe added he expected that would be all they think about once they left after a 5-2 loss to the Thunderbirds.

In the game itself, McCabe said errors were a major issue, as the Thunderbirds scored two on an error in right field in the first inning.

"I'd say definitely defense in the outfield (is my takeaway)," McCabe said. "We've been struggling with that the past couple of days, and then just having good at-bats, big situations and guys in scoring position, instead of us getting punched out, at least put pressure on the other team to make a play to where maybe they make a mistake. Maybe we benefit from their mistakes instead of them benefitting from our mistakes."

The Monarchs left the bases loaded with 2 outs in the top of the fourth, and had runners on first and second with 1 out in the seventh. Ultimately, the Thunderbirds shut the door and the Monarchs drop to 8-16 and will face the losing team of either Elkhorn or Gretna at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Bellevue West coach Jason Shockey offered his condolences after the game.

"Our thoughts and prayers are obviously with Papillion, the baseball team and the whole community," he said. "The baseball fraternity here in Omaha and Lincoln is very tight... I texted coach McCabe yesterday when I found out and I basically told him the same thing, anything that we can do, please let us know. We're definitely thinking about them and not just now, but the next couple of days, and the weeks and months down the road. It's something that's horrible and tragic and our prayers go out to them."

