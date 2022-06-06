BASEBALL: Springfield falters in Rod Steuhm tournament after thrilling opener win

RALSTON -- Springfield Post 143 (Platteview) opened the Rod Stuehm tournament with a thrilling comeback win, but dropped the next three to close out the weekend.

Game 1: 10-8 win over SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston)

In their first game of the Rod Stuehm Memorial Trophy at Orval R. Smith Memorial Field, Springfield Post 143 struggled through the first inning. During their at-bats in the top half, the Trojans were twice caught between first and second base, effectively running themselves out of the inning.

Then, in the bottom half, Springfield walked two batters and had two more hit-by-pitches, allowing Ralston get several runners on base. One HBP scored a run, and two more scored on errors, putting the Trojans behind 3-0 early.

"Our starting pitcher, Matthew Fulton, for whatever reason, we got to get that first inning cured," Springfield head coach Mike Renner said. "Because if we can get him through the first inning, then he pretty much slams the door... We threw 31 pitches in the first inning, usually anything over 25, nothing good happens."

The Trojans fought back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Nathan Thomas and a single by Alex Draper to make it 3-2 in favor the Rams at the end of three innings.

In the top of the fourth, Jacob Zimmerman tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

"These kids never quit, never ever quit," Renner said. "They're always positive on the bench... We're down 3-0 in the first inning, and the first thing they're saying is we have six more innings to get this done... We have very good bats one through nine, and so no matter who's up, they can all hit and run, they can all steal, we have great team speed, so offensively we're never out of a game."

However, it looked as if the game would slip away when Ralston walked four times in the bottom of the fifth. The Rams scored one on a wild pitch, and a second on the fourth walk to take a 5-3 lead heading into the sixth inning.

In the top half of the sixth, Springfield got back-to-back walks before an RBI single by Zimmerman. After an error moved runners to second and third, Keegan Stobbe stepped up with a chance to tie the game or give the Trojans the lead.

"Keegan is just a battler," Renner said. "His first two games this year, he went 0-5, he was pretty down. So we got him in the cage, worked a little bit more and he's always trying to go oppo all the time, but you're allowed to hit to left field too... If he starts using all fields, his speed is killer... He's a stat guy. You look at (his stats), he's got four at-bats, two hits, two runs scored, one RBI, two stolen bases every game. He'd be a fantasy player's dream."

Stobbe delivered with a ground ball toward third base, and the throw home was not in time, giving Stobbe his third hit of the game (3-4) and a game-tying RBI.

"We really stayed tight, stayed locked in throughout the game," Stobbe said. "Someone's down, we pick them up and get right back on the fence."

Austin Krenzer delivered two more runs on a single three batters later, giving Springfield an 8-5 lead. Another run scored on an error, and an RBI single by Kaden Burton closed a seven-run sixth and gave the Trojans a 10-5 lead.

Thomas came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth and struggled a bit, giving up three runs, but ultimately got the final three outs to give Springfield a 10-8 win (game called early because of two-hour time limit).

Game 2: 5-2 loss to OrthoNebraska (Elkhorn)

After giving up three runs in the first inning Friday night, the Trojans gave up four to the Antlers in the first inning in the early game on Saturday.

Springfield was able to keep the game close by scoring two on a 2-RBI single by Alex Draper in the top of the second. But Elkhorn added a run in the bottom of the second and shut the door the rest of the way, adding two more runs in the sixth to come away with a 7-2 win.

Game 3: 8-2 loss to Beatrice

Springfield once again allowed several runs in the early innings, as Beatrice scored three in the first and one in the second to take a 4-1 lead through two innings.

The Trojans inched back with a sacrifice fly by Thomas in the top of the third, but the Orangemen scored two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, putting the game out of reach.

Losing 8-2, the Trojans dropped to 3-4 heading into the tournament finale on Sunday.

Game 4: 11-2 loss to Northwest

In the final game of the Rod Steuhm Memorial Trophy, the Trojans gave up eight runs in the first three innings (five in the third) and dropped their third straight after a thrilling win in the opener.

Springfield scored two in the bottom of the fifth, but couldn't keep the Huskies from scoring in an 11-2 loss to drop to 3-5.

Next up for Springfield is a road game against Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

