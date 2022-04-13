BASEBALL: Storm Chasers home opener suspended in sixth inning

PAPILLION -- Even with severe weather effecting the Omaha metro area and causing postponements of most outdoor sporting events, the Storm Chasers were able to play five full innings in their home opener against the Louisville Bats on Tuesday, April 12 before the game was suspended.

In the bottom of the first, catcher M.J. Melendez took an outside pitch to the opposite field. Wind speeds of around 25 miles per hour at first pitch certainly helped carry the ball just over the left field fence for a solo home run.

Starting pitcher Austin Cox got through the first three innings allowing just one hit, but ran into trouble in the fourth when he gave up a one-out single and a pair of walks on both ends of a 6-4 groundout to load the bases with two outs. Cox got designated hitter Trey Amburgey to line out to shortstop to get out of the jam.

Cox ran into trouble the next inning as well, and a two-out single between a shifted shortstop and the second baseman by third baseman Cristian Santana tied the game at 1-1.

Andres Núñez replaced Cox and gave up a two-run home run to center fielder Ronnie Dawson, who sent a towering 476-foot shot into straightaway center field to give the Bats a 3-1 lead.

Louisville got runners on first and third with one out before the game was delayed.

However, based on the rules for suspended games, the game will resume at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday after the last full, completed inning, meaning the Storm Chasers will still be tied at 1 in the top of the sixth.

A seven-inning game will follow the suspended game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.