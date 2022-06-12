BASEBALL: That's Vetter! Infielder hits well, Pinnacle Bank drops two of three

This weekend, Pinnacle Bank played in the Elkhorn North tournament and were led at the plate by infielder Jackson Vetter, but couldn't muster enough as they lost two of three.

Friday: 11-3 loss to Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North)

In the opener, the Monarchs gave up a run in both the second and third innings, but responded by scoring with an RBI single by Tanner Apgar and on an error to even the game at 2.

However, in the bottom of the fifth inning, Pinnacle Bank hit a batter and walked two more to load the bases. Back-to-back singles scored two, and a sacrifice fly made it 5-2 in favor of the Wolves.

With the bases loaded again a couple of batters later, a wild pitch scored one more before a two-RBI single gave Equitable Bank an 8-2 lead.

The Monarchs got a run back with an RBI groundout by Brayden Jones, but gave up three in the bottom of the sixth and were run-ruled 11-3.

Saturday (resumed Sunday): 5-1 result over DC Electric (Bellevue West)

Due to stormy weather on Saturday, this game was delayed with the Thunderbirds leading 1-0 and completed on Sunday.

Once the game resumed, the Monarchs pounced with three walks out of four at-bats to load the bases, and a fourth walk scored one. Second baseman Jackson Vetter then doubles to center field, scoring three runs to give Pinnacle Bank a 4-1 lead. First baseman and pitcher Brayden Jones singled in Vetter to give the Monarchs a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, DC Electric got a run back on a wild pitch but ultimately lost 5-2, giving Pinnacle Bank their fifth win this season.

Sunday: 12-5 loss to Gretna Post 216

Vetter picked up from his bases-clearing double against DC Electric with a 4-4 outing against Gretna, scoring after his first two hits.

Pinnacle Bank opened the scoring on a fielder's choice and a double by Hunter Jones to grab a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

In the second, a sacrifice fly by Nick Chanez and error inflated the lead to 5-0.

However, Gretna fought back with an RBI single by Ethan Hermsen, double by Caleb Schnell and error to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the third inning.

The Dragons scored five in the fourth and one more in the fifth to flip the game from a 5-0 deficit to a 9-5 lead.

Pinnacle Bank gave up three more in the sixth and lost 12-5 to drop to 5-8-1.

Pinnacle Bank's next game will be at Jordan's Studio (Omaha South) on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

