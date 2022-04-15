BASEBALL: Titans 8-run inning leads to run-rule Monarchs in Metro first round

The Papio South bats continue to stay hot in the early part of the season, as the Titans scored eight runs in the second inning and run-ruled the Papio Monarchs 13-3 in the first round of the Metro Tournament on Thursday, April 14.

Titans head coach Bill Lynam said both pitchers faced the challenge of a strong wind mainly blowing from home to the outfield.

"It was a tough day for pitchers today, that was the main thing," Lynam said. "Wind's blowing out, so hitters' eyes light up, and we did a really good job of hitting the ball to right field."

Lynam said the Titans first had to get past some defensive issues (gave up two runs in the first two innings), and senior starting pitcher Cole Drumheller was able to settle in once he got used to the wind.

But even as the Titans gave up a couple of early runs, they scored one in the first on a wild pitch and then exploded in the second inning.

First, senior Garret Siemsen (3-3 with two RBIs) drove in a run on a single, and junior Trenton Andringa (3-3, two RBIs) drove in two more with another single.

With three runs already in, senior Tyler Mackling (3-3, two doubles, one triple, one RBI) scored one with a double and with the bases loaded, freshman Danny Wallace (2-3, triple, three RBIs) cleared them with a triple to the right-field corner.

"He's a natural hitter to right field," Lynam said. "He hits the ball hard consistently to right field and I think he got a curveball, and attacked it. (He) was able to wait and hit the ball hard... that gave us momentum."

That momentum was followed with an RBI single by junior Riley Schrader (2-3, one RBI, reached on an error) to close out an eight-run inning to put the Titans ahead 9-2.

Siemsen, who drove in another run in the fourth inning, said "confidence is key" to the Titans hitting success.

"We've been hitting the ball hard, run-ruling teams, and I think we need to keep up our confidence," Siemsen said.

After being cut last year, the infielder said he has been working hard in the offseason and using that as motivation.

"I've been grinding," he said. "I just sit back, see the ball, hit the ball... That's my main focus, just get better and prove them wrong."

The final score ended 13-3 after five innings, and the Titans improve to 11-5 and will face Creighton Prep (13-2), who beat Omaha South 13-3, in the Metro quarterfinals.

On March 29, the Junior Jays won 14-2 over the Titans, and Lynam said he thought his team was "scared and intimidated" before that game.

"We weren't ready for the speed and what they did to us," he said. "And we've learned from that. We practiced it and we're gonna put it on a show tomorrow. Hopefully we'll slow the running game down and get some hits and pitching. That's our key."

