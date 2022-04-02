BASEBALL: Titans down Monarchs in special senior day at Werner Park

With a 6-1 win on Saturday, the Titans triumphed over the Monarchs in a celebration of the seniors on both Papillion teams at Werner Park.

"It's so special and it's so unique that we're the only two schools that get to do that," Papillion-La Vista head coach Nate McCabe said. "It's just a really cool experience for these kids. It's something that they're gonna be able to tell their little kids 10, 15 years from now that daddy played on that field. So that's pretty cool."

Papio South starting pitcher Nick Ripple, who struck out five batters and gave up just one unearned run and three hits in six innings, said he was hitting his spots in the strike zone.

"I was able to hit my spots really well today," Ripple said. "I had to trust my defense, the defense worked really well for me. (My) curveball was on again, (I was) locating really good today."

Ripple added that recovery has been "extremely important" this season as he starts the season 3-0 with just five runs allowed.

"I do it two, three times a week so I can get my arm extremely healthy to go and I stay mentally ready all the time," Ripple said. "I have books that I read, help me keep my kind sharp because baseball is 80,70% mental."

He also said the experience of senior day was "really cool."

"It's really cool, especially playing here at Werner, great place," said Ripple, a commit to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. "I played football in the fall last year, and (senior night) was a special night. But with baseball, there's just something different about it, especially playing here. It was really, really special."

Titans head coach Bill Lynam gave credit to Ripple and the rest of his team for a "very efficient game," as Ripple and fellow senior pitcher Cole Drumheller retired the leadoff hitter in each inning.

"We did a lot of little things right," Lynam said. "I was really proud of the way they talked about doing the little things correctly and we able to do that today."

Although they did a lot of "little things" right, the scoring started for the Titans on a triple by another senior, Garrett Siemsen, on an RBI triple. Siemsen then scored on a groundout by sophomore Kye Privett to give Papio South a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

"(Garrett's) doing really well," Ripple said. "He's very patient at the plate, he gets what he likes, and he attacks. He's an aggressive dude... He's consistent in the batting cages, always looking to get better, taking time after practice to get better."

After three straight 1-2-3 half innings, the Titans extended their lead with an RBI single by Siemsen in the top of the fourth.

The Monarchs got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by senior Nick Chanez, but the Titans responded in the top of the fifth with an RBI double by senior Tyler Mackling. A fifth run scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Trenton Andringa, who Ripple sees taking a leadership role alongside him, to make it 5-1.

"I try my best to lead by example on and off the field," Ripple said. "I see myself, and I know the coaches might see me, as like an assistant coach out there. I help run practices, make sure they run smoothly.

"But for up and coming leaders, I think Trenton Andringa is gonna (have) a key role for him next year, I know that for sure. He's a great dude, he's already a leader right now, so he's just going to get better and better."

Ripple also mentioned Garrett and his younger brother, junior Brett, as leaders on the team.

Garrett finished the game 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs, and after another run scored on a wild pitch, Drumheller shut the door in the bottom of the seventh and the Titans came away with a 6-1 win to improve to 5-2 and host Millard West next on Monday, April 4 at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs drop to 2-4 and will travel to Omaha Burke on Tuesday. McCabe said his team will need to clean up their play to get back to winning.

"I really didn't think we played awful, we just weren't clean," McCabe said. "We make an error and then a guy's on first, then all of a sudden you throw two balls in the dirt, the guy's on third... Those are the little tiny things within the game and we need to clean up. We're not making it difficult for other teams to score runs."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.