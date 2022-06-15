BASEBALL: Titans lack 'little plays down the stretch' in loss

GRETNA -- The Gene's Auto & Truck Titans narrowly lost 3-2 to Gretna Post 216 on Wednesday, June 15, a loss head coach Bill Lynam attributes to not making enough little plays.

"It's just a matter of they made more little plays down the stretch," Lynam said. "We had chances to break the game open, if we could just get a bunt down. I think we were 0-3 or 0-4 on sacrifice bunts, got a guy picked off, and then we lined out to the pitcher in the bottom of the sixth. They're just the little plays that we need to make that we're not making, and they make them. 3-2 loss, that sort of boils down to it."

The first real chance came in the fourth inning, when second baseman Riley Schrader hit a single, reached second base on a passed ball, but was caught stealing by Gretna catcher Isaiah Weber.

In the fifth, the Titans were able to capitalize with a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Charlie Pile and a passed ball to take a 2-0 lead.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Gretna struck back with three runs. The first was scored on an error by third baseman Trenton Andringa, an RBI triple by right fielder Caleb Schnell, and a sacrifice fly by third baseman Skyler Graham.

As Lynam mentioned, in the sixth the Titans had runners on first and second after back-to-back singles by Schrader and center fielder Brice Wallar, but the latter was picked off by Gretna starter Brayden Chaney. Shortstop Johnny Vallinch hit a screamer back up the middle that would have scored Schrader to tie the game, but Chaney reacted and caught the ball to close the sixth.

Even in the top of the seventh, still trailing by just one thanks to stellar starting pitching from Nick Ripple and reliever Cole Drumheller, Gene's Auto had a chance to tie. Right fielder Logan Misiunas reached third after a hit-by-pitch, error and fielder's choice, but even with one out, the Titans went down and fell 3-2 to drop to 11-7.

To fix the "little plays," Lynam said, "you got to coach them and you got to rep them in practice. You got to encourage them, and your teammates got to encourage as well. We work on those plays, on just catching the ball at second base ... through third base and catching ground balls. We work on them all the time and it all boils down to them being prepared and then playing confidently to make the play in the sixth and seventh inning."

Next up for the Titans is a doubleheader on Friday at home against Fremont at 5 and 7 p.m.

