BASEBALL: Titans shut down by Chaney in 4-1 loss to Gretna

In Thursday's Monarch Invite quarterfinal game, Gretna baseball got a complete game from senior pitcher Brayden Chaney and won 4-1 over Papio South.

The Titans were able to shut down the Dragons in the first four innings, as the teams were scoreless entering the fifth. After a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, back-to-back sacrifice bunts moved senior T.J. Silliman up to third, and junior Trey Mandina drove him in the give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

As Chaney continued to hold the Titans scoreless, a single, error and walk loaded the bases for the Dragons with one out in the top of the sixth. A passed ball scored a run and Gretna took a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Papio South head coach Bill Lynam highlighted a missed opportunity with runners on first and second with no outs.

"We didn't execute a bunt, and we were trying to make something happen on the base paths and we didn't do what we were supposed to do," Lynam said. "There was a strikeout and a baserunning error, and the inning is over."

The following half inning, the Dragons added two more runs on another RBI single by Mandina and a wild pitch to give Gretna a 4-0 lead.

But the main strongsuit for the Dragons was Chaney, who finished with 101 pitches and got through five innings with at least on runner on base (only the third and fifth innings were 1-2-3).

Chaney said he limited the Titans with accurate pitching.

"Just by hitting my spots and honestly having a good zone helps a lot with spotting up and living on the edge (of the plate)," he said. "Wasn't throwing much down the middle but when I did they capitalized obviously. But overall just hit my spots."

For the Titans, who scored a courtesy run in the seventh, they fall to 12-8 with the loss and will host the loser of either Millard West or Lincoln Pius X at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

