BASEBALL: Tough loss for Monarchs ends interim head coaching stint for Boyd

With head coach Nate McCabe returning from vacation before their next game, the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs suffered an 8-0 home loss to Millard South 52s on Wednesday, June 1, in Pat Boyd's final game as interim head coach.

"It feels good (to be interim head coach)," Boyd said. "We all kind of take part anyway, so it's nothing different. Just a different guy standing at third base during the game, but everything's alright. It's going well while he's gone."

Off to a 3-3 start, it hasn't been perfect, but the team has been dealing with injuries.

"We're still trying to build off the spring," Boyd said. "We ended up having a lot of injuries in the spring, we're still kind of getting back from that. That's still kind of our goal, is to get guys back healthy. A lot of guys on the mound, so we're just trying to build them back up to be able to stretch themselves out during games... So at the end of the year, we can put things together and have our guys healthy for area playoffs."

In Wednesday's game, the Monarchs held Millard South scoreless through three innings, and after an error and single, the 52s took a 2-0 lead. But in the top of the fifth, a six-run inning put the game out of reach.

"There was a lot of free bases, a couple of hit by pitches, (we) made an error," Boyd said. "That kind of stuff just kind of kept the inning going. We had a chance to make an out, just kind of built on us."

Boyd said playing more games is the best way to bounce back from the tough loss.

"We'll have four more games this weekend where we can try and do a little better and put things together and try and win more games," Boyd said.

The Pinnacle Bank Monarchs next game will be at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against SF Cyclones in the Millard Invite.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.