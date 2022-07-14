 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

BASEBALL: Trojans give up 14 unanswered runs in 16-11 loss to Cougars

  • 0
Metzger pitches.JPG

Springfield starting pitcher Cody Metzger pitches during the Trojans 16-11 loss to Peitzmeier Demolition on Wednesday, July 13. Metzger gave up just two runs in two innings with the Trojans leading 11-2.

 Peter Burtnett

The Springfield Trojans gave up 14 unanswered runs to the Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars in a 16-11 loss on Wednesday, July 13, in Bellevue.

The Trojans got the scoring started in the top of the first with an RBI single by starting pitcher Cody Metzger.

In the bottom half of the innning, Cougars catcher Joey Meier drove in Luke Bies with an RBI double to tie the game at one.

The Cougars took the lead on an RBI groundout by Bies, but that lead was very short lived.

Springfield exploded in the top of the third, bringing 15 batters to the plate. Key hits were a two-RBI single by third baseman Nate Thomas and a two-RBI double by first baseman Chuck Crisp in a 10-run inning.

However, Peitzmeier Demolition didn't stay behind 11-2 for long. Meier drove in another RBI with a single, and another run followed on an error by Thomas. 

The scoring continued as the Cougars finished the inning with seven runs to cut the deficit to 11-9 at the end of the third.

People are also reading…

From there, the Cougars shut down the Trojans' bats, but their comeback wasn't done yet. In the bottom of the fourth, center fielder Alex Kosse drove in a run with a single, right fielder Lucas Gewinner scored two more with a single, and Bies drove in one more with a double.

Now holding a 13-11 lead, Peitzemeier Demolition started the fifth inning with a bang. After left fielder Kyle Capece reached first on a dropped third strike, Meier demolished a high fastball over the left field fence to push the lead to 15-11.

The Trojans gave up one more run in the sixth in the 16-11 loss to drop to 12-18.

"I think they just got too happy with the lead, and all of our competitiveness just went away pretty quick, and Gross jumped on it," Trojans head coach Mike Renner said. "Hand it to them, they took advantage."

Renner, who attended Gross Catholic, said the Trojans can't afford to let the same happen again.

"We blew a nine-run lead," he said. "We can't do that again, it'd be a short ending to the season."

