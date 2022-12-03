BASKETBALL: Bellevue East girls win home opener, boys fall to Lincoln in Papillion

With a 74-46 win over Lincoln in their home opener, Bellevue East girls basketball improved to 2-0, while the boys lost 56-36 to the Links in Papillion on Saturday.

The girls win follows a 75-33 victory over Norfolk on Thursday for the seventh-ranked Chieftains.

For the boys, they couldn’t slow down the Links in the post. At halftime down 34-16, head coach Chad Mustard said the Chieftains needed to make sure they were in “good help-side” and apply more pressure to the ball handler.

“We got to apply more ball pressure so their guards can't just enter (the post),” Mustard said. “It's just too easy for them right now, we're allowing them just to throw strikes in there and with their size, if they're gonna catch it in there easy, it's gonna be a tough day.”

On offense, Mustard said the Chieftains needed to move the ball faster to force the Links’ defense to react and move.

“If we dribble too much and let the defense stay set without ball movement, we're gonna have a tough day because again, of their size and strength and maturity,” Mustard said. “They're all seniors over there. We got some young players and it's just a learning process.”

Senior forward Ryan Lenear scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Senior Eli Robinson led the way with nine rebounds, and both combined for three blocks.

Next up for both Chieftain teams is a double-header at Gretna on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 (girls) and 7:15 p.m. (boys).