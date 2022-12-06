BASKETBALL: Papillion-La Vista girls late rally falls short, boys outmatched

Papillion-La Vista fell short in both halves of a girls and boys doubleheader at home against Bellevue West on Tuesday night.

The girls game began with a 9-0 run by the Thunderbirds, led by Ahnica Russell-Brown with five points.

The Monarchs inched back into the game, but for the most part we’re overwhelmed by the Bellevue West defense.

Going into halftime, the TBirds led 33-22, Russell-Brown leading with nine points.

In the second half, both offenses started slow but Bacon was happy with the TBirds’ defensive intensity.

“Third quarter we did a good job too,” he said. “We couldn't get any buckets to fall but I thought our defensive intensity was great.”

At times, Bellevue West had to balance the intensity while trying to prevent themselves from committing fouls, which is something they talked about going into the game. Both White and Askew were on four fouls but stayed disciplined and neither fouled out.

Bellevue West led by as much as 16 with two minutes left, but the lead quickly evaporated to just four with less than 20 seconds left.

But White knocked down a pair of free throws, and the TBirds came away with a 64-58 win.

“We just all get the ball. We all play with each other really well, even though we haven't known each other for that long like me coming in new,” said White, who transferred from Derby High School in Kansas.

With 14 points, White was second on the team behind Russell Brown (19) and ahead of Macayla Askew. For the Monarchs, Taliyah Jackson and Mia Slizinski combined for 35 points.

Next up, the 2-1 TBirds play at Lincoln North Star on Saturday at 3:15 p.m., while the Monarchs are at Elkhorn South on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Just like the girls team, the Bellevue West boys jumped ahead 9-0 early, and maintained their advantage throughout the first half, with five points being the closest the game got.

“Our keys to the game were just to pick up the pace,” TBirds senior Jaxon Stueve said. “They're a good team, the Monarchs are, they're kinda young but they're a really good team so we just wanted to really speed the pace up and try and turn them over.”

The Monarchs kept themselves in the game, trailing 34-26 at the break. Leading the TBirds were seniors Josiah Dotzler and Stueve with 22 points combined.

Another quick start in the second half pushed Bellevue West to a comfortable 86-50 win.

Defensively, Stueve said the strength was “just getting up.”

“Our guards, Josiah, Eldon (Turner) and Jaden (Jackson), they did a really good job tonight of getting up and getting on the ball and causing all the turnovers,” the senior forward said.

The TBirds improve to 3-0 – next face Lincoln North Star on Saturday at 5 p.m. – while the Monarchs drop to 1-2 – at Elkhorn South on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.