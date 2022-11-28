BASKETBALL: Previewing the season ahead for the Gretna Dragons

While Gretna boys basketball returns a lot of production from a state semifinalist team, the girls bring in a new head coach replacing a coaching legend.

Makayla Doggett replaces Jerome Skrdla, who won 601 games over a 40-year coaching career, with 28 spent at Gretna.

The first-year girls head coach hopes the Dragons can learn to play well together.

“Wins and losses are great, you can kind of assess yourself that way, but we just want to play well together,” Doggett said. “And we play better one week than we play the next and we keep building off of it. And we know we're going to have regression here and there, that's just part of the game. But how can we turn that stuff into positives and how can we just keep moving forward?”

Last year, the Dragons finished 12-12, losing 48-44 to Kearney in the district semifinals. Doggett knows Gretna has athleticism, but the question they need to figure out is how they will use that.

“Can we use our athleticism, can we use the type of kids that we have to make plays out of our offense? How can we use that to stimulate defensive stuff that's going to transition to offense?”

Doggett added that a fast paced game will benefit the Dragons, and said a “better culture” is something that can be used as an incentive to drive them forward this season.

Leading that drive is a top ten rotation of players who Doggett said are interchangeable, with Gretna’s starting five rotating “every week.”

But among those players, senior Avery Swanson – one of two for the Dragons – may not be a role player, but provides leadership in practice and off-the-court for Gretna.

The other senior, Aidan Pohlmann, averaged 2.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the Dragons last year.

Along with juniors Brooke Rose and Ava Boyce, the Dragons get some production back (6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game combined).

“But I think their game has been escalated from last season, so I just want to see them take that role and go with it as leaders, upperclassmen on the court,” Doggett said.

With some sophomores and freshmen who Doggett expects to make an impact and push their limits, the Gretna head coach sees a “good combination.”

“We’re looking for that good combination of who can play well together, who can come in and continue the intensity and continue that threshold,” she said.

After Jamboree games against Papillion-La Vista and Platteview on Saturday, Nov. 26, Doggett said she was able to see things she didn't see in practice.

“What’s nice about these games is you get to see those things and you can kind of assess, oh, I need to do something different in practice,” Doggett said. “So it was nice, I do see a lot of things where we as a coaching staff have to improve to make it better in practice and how we can set them up for success.”

Boys basketball head coach Brad Feeken said his team had “a lot to work on” after their Jamboree scrimmage at Platteview on Saturday, when they split the four quarters (scored individually).

“We didn't share the ball as well as we needed to. I thought defensively we had some mistakes. That's just kind of this first game thing,” Feeken said.

Last year, the Dragons finished 19-7, reaching the Class A state semifinals for the first time before losing 58-43 to eventual champions Millard North.

Returning from that team are juniors Landon Pokorski (17 points, 3.5 rebounds per game), Alex Wilcoxson (13 points, 3.5 rebounds), Alec Wilkins (7 points, 4 rebounds) and senior Jeff Rozelle (5 points, 5.5 rebounds).

“Jeff came in last year, really grew up, really improved over the summer and offseason,” said Feeken, in his 20th season at Gretna. “He’s gonna be a big key for us, especially with his length and defensively.”

Feeken said both Pokorski and Wilcoxson are “All-State caliber players,” while Wilkins does the dirty work for the Dragons.

“Those four are going to obviously be leaned upon and have to shoulder a bunch of the burden, and I think they’ll be fine with it,” Feeken said.

Aside from the four returning starters, Ty Smolinski, Derek Dearking, Isaiah Currie and Kellen Burns will also have an impact.

Smolinski brings athleticism, Dearking is a “really good shooter”, and Currie and Burns add depth behind Rozelle in the post.

For Gretna, both teams tip off on Thursday, Dec. 1, against Lincoln Pius X at home -- the girls at 5:30 p.m. and boys at 7:15 p.m.