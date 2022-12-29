BASKETBALL: Titan boys win comfortably, girls plagued by turnovers to open Metro Holiday tourney

Papillion-La Vista girls basketball was plagued by turnovers in a 57-39 loss to Marian on Thursday, Dec. 29 in the Metro Holiday Tournament.

The Titan boys, meanwhile, defeated Omaha North 66-50, Bryson Bahl (25) and Reece Kircher (20) leading the scoring.

For much of the first, the Titan girls remained within a basket of the Crusaders, until a three to end the quarter pushed Marian ahead 15-10.

Turnovers and missed shots plagued Papio South in the second eight minutes, and they trailed 26-19 at the break.

“What went wrong was our inability to take care of the basketball,” Titans head coach Andy Gerlecz said. “Marian’s good, their record (1-5) is very misleading... Their pressure bothered us and we didn’t adjust very well.”

Gerlecz emphasized the Titans can’t expect to win when they commit “24 or 25” turnovers.

Marian came out firing to start the second half, knocking down a pair of threes to push their advantage to 13 within a minute.

The Titans were unable to claw their way back the rest of the way, never getting back within single digits as the Crusaders cruised to a 57-39 win.

In their five wins this season, Papio South has been able to rebound, but that was an area they struggled in against the Crusaders.

“The first few games this year we’ve really done a good job rebounding the ball,” Gerlecz said. “I don’t know what the numbers ended up being tonight, but I felt like they (Marian) were stronger.”