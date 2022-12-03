BASKETBALL: Titan girls win back-and-forth game, boys fall apart after first quarter

In the girls basketball game played at Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday, Dec. 3, the Titans won a back-and-forth battle over Bellevue West 57-52.

With six ties in the first half, the TBirds got a late basket to lead 20-18 at halftime.

Senior Taylor Mauch knocked down a trio of threes in the third quarter as the Titans regained the lead and pulled ahead 41-37.

Mauch led the Titans with 21 points, while Naomi White and Kenzie Melcher combined for 32. Behind Mauch, Clare Ullery scored 13 points, and four other Titans scored at least four points.

Bellevue West overcame a rough first quarter in their home opener with defense and eliminated empty offensive possessions in an 86-58 win over Papillion-La Vista South on Saturday night.

A five-point swing at the end of the first quarter buoyed the TBirds into a difference of 14 in the second.

Junior Steve Poulicek knocked down one of five first-half threes in the corner, before Jaden Jackson deflected the in-bound pass as time ticked down to less than four seconds left in the quarter.

The ball fell to junior Eldon Turner, who layed up a finger roll as time expired to give the TBirds a 25-21 lead after one.

In the second quarter, Bellevue West did as they wanted, senior Jaxon Stueve leading the way with 12 points and Turner and Jackson adding 10 points each. Ahead 45-27 at the break, the TBirds cruised in the second half.

Senior Josiah Dotzler led the way with 10 points in the third quarter, and by the time the final buzzer sounded, Bellevue West had outscored Papio South 66-37 since trailing by one late in the first.

Turner finished with five steals along with 12 points and six rebounds.

Dotzler finished with a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds, and added six assists, and Jackson also had six assists.

With an 86-58 win in their home opener, the TBirds improve to 2-0, while the Titans drop to 1-1.

For Papio South, Bryson Bahl and Jayden Herrera combined for 27 points.