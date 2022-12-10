BASKETBALL: Undefeated start ends in defeat for Titan girls to Millard South, boys win 50-48

A strong week for Papillion-La Vista South girls basketball ended with a tough loss to last year’s No. 1 seed, Millard South, but the boys escaped with a 50-48 win.

On Saturday, Papio South took on Millard South in a battle of unbeatens between the girls teams.

Against last year’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs, the Titan girls struggled to break down the Patriots’ full-court press, consistently turning the ball over and missing six of their first seven free throws.

In the final four minutes of the first half, Papio South was held scoreless as Millard South went on a 12-0 run (16-2 over the last six minutes or so).

Leading the way for the Patriots was the three-headed offensive attack of Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen, who combined for 26 of 29 first-half points.

The second half was much of the same, though the Titans were able to cut the deficit to 12 with around three minutes left in the third quarter.

Led by Olsen, who finished with 23 points, the Patriots won comfortably, 55-37, on the road.

In the boys game, the Titans battled through a slow start, coming back from down 18-11 to take a one-point lead, but trailed 20-19 at the break.

Lance Rucker led the Patriots with 13 points, while former Patriot Maal Jal paced the Titans with seven.

In a tight battle through the second half, the Titans came out on top 50-48, improving to 4-1.

Reece Kircher led with 18 points, while Jal and Bryson Bahl both finished with 11 in the victory.

Next up for both teams are home games against Gretna on Friday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Earlier in the week, the Papio South girls struggled in the first half Tuesday night against Norris, but things eventually got better.

The host Titans defeated Class B No. 3 Norris 58-51 in overtime Tuesday night to boost their girls basketball record to 3-0. Norris (2-1) suffered its first loss.

Papio South bounced back from a forgettable second quarter in which it scored four points. Norris took advantage, finishing the first half on a 13-0 run to grab a 25-13 lead at intermission.

"I think we set the game of basketball back a little bit," coach Andy Gerlecz said. "But I told the girls to keep battling."

His players responded, pulling within 31-25 at the end of the third quarter. Papio South finally got it tied on a 3-pointer by Mya Lempp midway through the fourth quarter. A Charlee Solomon layup then gave Gerlecz's squad its first lead since early in the second quarter.

Norris grabbed a one-point advantage with a minute left in regulation on a layup by Anistyn Rice but a Taylor Mauch free throw tied the game with 48 seconds left.

Norris just missed winning at the end of regulation when a putback by Gracie Kircher came just after the buzzer.

​In the overtime, three players -- Mauch, Lempp and Clare Ullery -- hit 3-pointers to put Papio South in charge. Gerlecz's squad went on a 9-0 run to pull away for the victory.

"They hit some long 3's," first-year Norris coach Wally Johnson said. "It swung the momentum, and it was uphill from there."

The game was played using the 35-second shot clock, a first-year innovation for Class A but not used in Class B, affecting Norris more than they thought.

Mauch led Papio South with 17 while Lempp had 16 -- all after halftime. Ullery scored 11 while Charlee Solomon chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

In the boys game, Papio South was led by three players in double figures – Bryson Bahl (13 points), Andrew Peterson (12) and Maal Jal (11) – on the way to a comfortable 65-44 win.

Both teams then took on Omaha North on Friday night, with the girls easing to a 60-44 victory.

The Titan boys, meanwhile, were led by Bahl with a career-high 26 points. The Vikings had a chance to tie the game, but a long three from Daleron Thomas – tied for team-high 12 points with Mynor Strong – was missed off the backboard as time expired for a 48-45 Papio South win.