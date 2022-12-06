Bellevue University signs Bellevue East's McMurtry

Bellevue University head softball coach Michala Cimino announced Friday the signing of 5-8 pitcher Breanne McMurtry of Bellevue to a letter of intent to join the Bruin softball program beginning in the fall of 2023.

The daughter of Lonnie and Kesha McMurtry, Breanne will join sister Liana on the BU squad. Liana will be a sophomore shortstop for the Bruins in 2023.

McMurtry prepped at Bellevue East High School under former Bruin and BU Hall of Famer Casie Kinman Onken.

During her senior campaign in the fall of 2022, McMurty batted .452 with six doubles, four home runs, 25 RBIs and three stolen bases. In the circle, McMurty finished with a 4-2 record with 37 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

For her career, McMurtry batted .407 with nine home runs, 13 doubles, and 50 RBIs. She earned a 10-4 record in the circle, with 89 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.

McMurty earned honorable mention all-state honors and was named her team's co-offensive MVP.

A four-year honor roll student at Bellevue East, McMurty was a two-time academic all-Metro Conference honoree.

McMurtry played club softball for Nebraska Gold under coach Edward Jarzobski. She led her club team with 10 home runs during the 2022 season and was a two-time Hawaii Hitfest MVP.

McMurtry is the cousin of the late Hall of Famer Willie Stargell, who played baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1962-1982.