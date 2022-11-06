 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue University upsets No. 7 Viterbo for share of league regular-season crown

110922-bl-spo-bu-vb.jpg
Allie Kerns finished with 14 kills, 19 digs, four blocks, four service aces and three assists in the victory over Viterbo University on Saturday, Nov. 5.
 
 BELLEVUE UNIVERSITY

The all-around play of Bellevue University junior outside hitter Allie Kerns led the 16th-ranked Bruins volleyball team to a 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15) upset victory over seventh-ranked Viterbo University on Saturday afternoon in North Star Athletic Association action at the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center. 

The two teams shared the NSAA regular-season crown with identical 13-1 records in league play. BU is now 25-6 overall on the season. VU fell to 26-7 overall.

Kerns finished the match with 14 kills, 19 digs, four service aces, four blocks, and three set assists. It marked her fourth double-double of the season.

Senior middle blocker Nicole Meyer hit .500, finishing with eight kills and a match-high eight blocks. Senior outside hitter recorded eight kills, 14 digs, and five blocks. 

Sophomore middle blocker Jacki Apel collected seven kills, six blocks, and a career-high five digs. 

Senior setter Olivia Galas directed the BU offense to a .208 hitting percentage, registering a double-double with 34 assists and 10 digs, to go along with seven kills, three blocks. and a pair of service aces. 

Viterbo was led by Jada Mitchell and Kenzie Winker, who recorded nine kills apiece. The V-Hawks were plagued by 35 hitting errors and eight service errors in the match. 

The Bruins raced out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set before cruising to the 25-16 win. Kerns paced BU in the opener with three kills on six errorless swings. 

BU built a 17-12 advantage in the second frame before the V-Hawks battled back with a 9-2 run capped by kills from Mitchell and Grace Rohde to take a 21-19 advantage. A service ace by Maddie Connor and a kill by Rhode gave the V-Hawks the second set, 25-22. 

The third set was even throughout until BU broke a 15-all tie with eight consecutive points on Apel's serving run. A block by Meyer and Athen on Rhode gave the Bruins the third set, 25-17. 

The Bruins used a 14-3 run in the fourth frame to build a commanding 21-9 advantage. A kill by Apel on a slide attack gave the Bruins the match with the decisive 25-15 victory.  

The win snapped a six-match losing streak to the V-Hawks. 

The Bruins will travel to Watertown, South Dakota, for the North Star Athletic Association Tournament this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12. 

