BOWLING: Bellevue West aims for third straight state appearance, East for winning season

With a two-time state medalist returning, Bellevue West is confident ahead of the season as Bellevue East aims for a winning season.

Junior Nate Centineo bowled the first perfect game in state tournament history last year, before falling to eventual state champion Ryland Prokopec from Columbus in the semifinals by four pins.

Thunderbirds head coach Phillip Burlingame said the goal is for both varsity boys and girls teams to qualify for state after qualifying the last two years.

“We have been fortunate to have qualified the two previous years and want to continue that,” Burlingame said. “We also want to get a minimum of three boys and three girls to qualify for the individual portion of the state tournament.”

Four boys and six girls return with varsity experience, and Burlingame is intrigued to see how the all-sophomore boys team does.

“(They) could surprise a lot of people,” he said.

The TBird girls, meanwhile, return four state qualifiers, led by Carrie Mascarello and Karla Diaz.

Becoming more consistent is the growth Burlingame hopes to see.

“For the boys, we need to see more consistency from the three returning sophomores and challenge the returning JV bowlers to compete for varsity spots,” he said. “The girls team must become more consistent if they wish to compete for a district title and earn another spot at state.”

Avoiding complacency will be the biggest challenge for Bellevue West.

“Even though we have had success as a program and individually, the teams need to know that nobody will give them a hand out,” Burlingame said. “We must work hard too if we want to reach our goals.”

At Bellevue East, Kent Crossley leads a Chieftains program looking for general improvement, developing depth and finishing with a winning record. Last year, the girls finished 13-11 and boys 11-11.

Chloe Fisicaro has been the girls' leader for the last two seasons and Crossley expects her to continue that role. Seniors Chelsea Curtright and Sarah Studebaker also “understand the game” and are “excellent in the classroom.”

“They will also be strong contributors for us,” Crossley said.

After achieving their first winning record, the Chieftains hope for continued improvement, but expect plenty of challenges.

“We certainly hope to improve upon that,” Crossley said. “I think we are better this year after losing only one senior, but other teams will be better as well, so it will be a challenge for us.”

Another challenge will be some “tough, advanced” courses in the classroom.

“We have to find a balance between being successful in the classroom and on the alleys,” Crossley said.

For the boys team, Matt Dietrich and Jayce Hollars are aiming to be the top bowlers. Seniors Zane Chunka and Marshall Stanley also have four years of experience and Crossley is looking for “strong effort” from them also.

Improvement and depth are what Crossley hopes for from the Chieftains’ younger kids.

“Two years ago, we were winless. Our boys won 11 last year and some of those kids who have stayed with it are seniors this year, so we’re looking for dedicated kids that want to work hard for some success,” Crossley said.

But depth will be a “real issue” at Bellevue East.

“It would be nice to have all our kids bowl well all the time, but that is unrealistic,” Crossley said. “Sicknesses in the winter months and general bowling slumps can make it tough.”

Bellevue West starts the season on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Papio Bowl against Papillion-La Vista South, and Bellevue East with a home dual against Millard South against Chops Bowling Alley on Friday, Dec. 2.