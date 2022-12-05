BOWLING: Both Papillion-La Vista schools aim for district wins, state tournament

Papillion-La Vista aspires to follow last year’s Metro championship with a district win, while Papio South has a “solid” boys team but replaces girls state champion Claire Busch.

For the Monarchs, a district win is the aim, and could be led by sophomore Austin Watts, who bowled a 300 in practice leading up to the season.

“He's gonna be someone to watch, definitely,” head coach Derik Jensen said.

Along with Watts, Parker Wolfe, Jake Franks and Easton Kinsley will be key bowlers for a short-staffed Monarch boys team.

“Our JV boys are really very fresh, so we have to do a lot of work with them to try to bring them up for next year,” Jensen said.

For the girls team, Meredith Koehler and Kaci Gindlesperger are the strongest bowlers, and Lexi Anderson has “put in a lot of work.”

As a collective unit, the Monarchs are working on team camaraderie to reach their goal.

“I felt it really for the first time last year at Metros, so I think if we can build that team camaraderie and really focus on the fact that this is not an individual game, it's a team sport. I think we'll get there,” Jensen said.

At Papio South, head coach Alan Busch hopes to get the girls back to state for the third straight season, and get that one step further for a boys team that was “really close” last year.

“I want to make sure we get both teams to state this year,” Busch said. “That's the number one (goal).”

Aydan Belfiore, Noah Fichtl and Dayton Wiese lead a varsity boys squad that is “really solid.”

However, the Titans lost three senior girls, including state champion Claire Busch, who recorded the first official 300 in NSAA history.

“So it's gonna be a little bit tougher for us this year on the girls side, but Bella Schulist and Melody Rose-Param I think are probably going to be a couple of the more stronger bowlers on our girls team,” the Titans head coach said. “Those seniors had more competitive experience than most.”

Schulist and Jocelyn Broderson are the most experienced returns, but overall, the lack of experience will be a hurdle for the Titan girls.

As a team, their focus will be on spare shooting and sport patterns.

“Because we always do really well during the regular season, then we get to Metro and districts and state, that's a little bit tougher, because we don't have as much experience building on sport patterns that they present to us at those tournaments,” Busch said.

Both Papillion teams began their season on Thursday, Dec. 1 with duals against Bellevue West (Papio South) and Millard West (Papio).

Both boys teams recorded wins, the Monarchs 12.5-8.5, and the Titans 12-9. The girls lost 14-7 (Titans) and 18-3 (Monarchs).

Wolfe bowled a team-high 245 for Papio in the first game against Millard West. For the Titans, Fichtl had a game-high 263 in the first game against Bellevue West, and led with 223 in the second. Belfiore also bowled 234 in the first game.