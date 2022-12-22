 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOWLING

BOWLING: Titans best Monarchs in senior night Battle of Papio

PLS seniors

Papillion-La Vista South seniors pose before their dual against Papio on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 Courtesy @PLS_activities on Twitter

Papio Bowl was the site of the latest Battle of Papio as Papillion-La Vista South won boys and girls duals against their cross town rivals.

Varsity Boys:

The Papio Monarchs won the first team game 971-948 with a score of 7-1. The Papio South Titans won the second team game 955-936 with a score of 7-1. The teams went into a best two-of-three Baker match tied 8-8.

Papio South won the first baker game 256-188, the Monarchs won the second baker game 176-158, pushing a third game which Papio South won 212-201 for the match win 13-8.

The Titans were led by Aydan Belfiore with a two-game series of 424 and Cooper Benecke getting the high game of 228.

Varsity Girls:

The Papio South Titans won the first team game 826-707. The Papio Monarchs won the second game 762-708. The teams went into a best two-of-three Baker match with the Titans holding a 8.5-7.5 edge.

Papio South won the first baker game 154-143 and won the second game 145-137 to secure the match win 13.5-7.5.  The Titans were led by Joscelyn Brodersen who had a two-game series of 337 and the high game of 183.

Both teams next bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.

