BOWLING: Watts leads as Papillion-La Vista cruises past Gretna

Papillion-La Vista cruised past Gretna at The MARK in Elkhorn on Monday, Dec. 5, winning by a combined 33-9 between the boys and girls teams.

The Monarch boys won 15-6, while the girls dominated 18-3.

Leading Papio was sophomore Austin Watts with a total score of 398 over two games. From the Monarch girls, Solana Gibson-Martines led with 304, while Meredith Koehler (300) and Kaci Gindlesperger (293) rounded out the top three.

For Gretna, the boys team bowled a 782 in the first game, but fell to 723 in the second.

The Dragon girls bowled a team score of 628 in both games as they fell to the Monarchs.