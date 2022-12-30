BOYS BASKETBALL: First half hole, key call reversal sink Papio South in Metro quarters

A key reversal on a blocking foul – initially called a charge in favor of Papillion-La Vista South – turned the tide as the Titans fell 49-42 to Omaha Westside Friday night.

Offense was hard to find for the Titans in the first half – led by just four from Jack Wallace – as the Warriors pulled ahead 23-14 at the break.

“I liked our fight in the second half, the first half is where we dug our hole,” Papio South head coach Joel Hueser said.

Sophomore Bryson Bahl – averaging 15 points per game – turned it on in the third, scoring 12 as the Titans fought back to trail by just two at the end of the quarter.

Briefly taking the lead in the fourth after a pair of Bahl free throws, Westside roared back with a quick 6-0 run.

With the score 40-36 in favor of Westside, Bahl appeared to draw a charge, but the initial call signaled by the referee was changed to a blocking foul. Westside’s Tate Odvody had made the shot and converted the free throw to push the deficit to seven.

“That was difference between us getting the ball back and being able to tie it up or it goes the other way and they go up four or five or whatever it was,” Hueser said.

From there, Papio South was too far behind and after a string of misses, fell 49-42 to drop to 5-3.

Bahl finished with 23 points and has emerged as a dependable scoring option for Hueser.

“Bryson's a great scorer, he’s able to do it in many ways. And at the same time, he's just a sophomore and he always draws their best defender and he's had a lot to kind of grow and learn through here in these first seven, eight games. And each game he seems to get a little better about going about his craft.”

The Titans next host Creighton Prep on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:15 p.m.