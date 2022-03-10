BOYS BASKETBALL: Gretna can't overcome early punches in state semifinals

LINCOLN -- Facing defending state champions Millard North, Gretna fought back to make the game close in the third quarter, but ultimately fell short 58-43 on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs began the game with a trio of threes to jump out 9-0 before Dragons sophomore Alex Wilcoxson finally answered with a three of his own with 4:45 left in the first quarter. By the end of the quarter, the Dragons had kept pace but trailed 19-8 after one.

In the second quarter, the Dragons scored the same total of points, but played better defense and went into halftime trailing 27-16. Wilcoxson was the leading scorer with nine points, but senior Jasen Green paced the Mustangs with eight points, while fellow seniors David Harmon and Jakson Page added six and four, respectively.

The Dragons made a strong push early in the third quarter, scoring four quick points and forcing Millard South to call a timeout less than two minutes past halftime. After scoring just two in the first half, sophomore Landon Pokorski knocked down a couple of threes, and Gretna cut the deficit to five.

"We got punched in the mouth early. I'm proud of our guys king of getting back on their feet in the third quarter to cut it to five," Gretna head coach Brad Feeken said.

However, the Mustangs fought back and answered nearly every punch the Dragons threw, and some missed shots and turnovers led to the Mustangs leading 41-33 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, the Dragons never got closer than how they started the quarter, and some electric dunks from Green and Harmon energized Millard North’s fans, as well as the team, and the Mustangs saw out a 15-point win to advance to the state championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

"We'll hold our heads high," Feeken said. "Millard North has a good chance to win it ... They got us tonight."

After starting the season 4-4, Feeken said he "couldn't be prouder" of how far the team has come since December.

"How we came out of that, how some of our younger kids really grew up this year, I was very proud of our seniors, (they're) amazing leaders and the ones that kicked down the door to get to Class A state, and they'll always be remembered for that."

