BOYS BASKETBALL: Ingwerson dominates in the paint as Monarchs win by 30

Eric Ingwerson was dominant in the post for Papillion-La Vista as they opened the Metro Holiday Tournament with a 72-42 win over Omaha South on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Monarchs senior opened with a 14-point first half, racking up several offensive rebounds, while Chase Williams dueted Ingwerson’s post play with driving baskets.

“Transition really helped, our energy was there (too),” Ingwerson said. “The guards were getting to the paint, really crashing the boards. Offensive rebounds were really good today.”

“Both of our big guys (Ingwerson and Garin Maley), they do such a good job of chasing rebounds,” head coach Will Pope said. “And today, we knew we had a little bit of a size advantage. They knew it and we challenged them a little bit before the game to make sure that they chased everything and made sure that we had second chances.”

After building up a 6-0 lead, the Monarchs never allowed the lead to get to less than four (10-6 midway through the first) on the way to a comfortable win.

“It all started for us on the defensive end, just making sure that we were locked into their personnel, making their shots hard,” Pope said. “And in turn that turned into transition offense for us. And that gave us a little buffer early on to just give us confidence to play in the offensive path.”

Ingwerson finished with 20 points, a career high, while Williams added 12.

“Those two within our offense can make some things happen,” Pope said. “But a lot of it's just within our motion offense. All of our guys play together so well. They just create opportunities for each other and Chase is a guy that can go really take advantage of those opportunities. And Eric is just going to be a size matchup for everybody, he's tough for most teams to match up with.”

Papio (2-5) next faces Millard North (6-0) on the road in the first round of the Metro Holiday Tournament on Wednesday at 1 p.m.