BOYS BASKETBALL: Lynx's late run tops Trojans

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx used a big fourth-quarter run to hand Class B No. 2 Platteview its second defeat of the season in a thrilling game at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha, 54-52.

Platteview sank the first and last bucket of the first quarter, but the Lynx answered with a 13-3 run in between those baskets to take a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Trojans went on a 14-2 run to take a 21-15 lead late in the second quarter, but the Lynx came back within one after Jayden Calabro sank a three to cap off an 8-3 spurt to close the first half.

The Lynx and Trojans went back and forth through the third, changing the lead three times, and playing through two ties, until the final minute of the third when the Trojans scored the last seven points to take a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans made it a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter, but the Lynx had another answer in the form of a 16-1 run with Etienne Higgins hitting two big treys to account for six of those points.

The Trojans made a push to try and take the lead and on two separate occasions had the Lynx’s once six-point lead down to a point. Eventually, Matt Mathok found himself at the line for two crucial free throws.

Despite the free throw line not treating him well for most of the game, Mathok knew the importance of his next two shots.

“I wasn’t really hitting anything, but I knew I still had to be confident,” Mathok said. “Before I stepped up my teammate Jayden came up to me and said to just be confident, and that we need these. So I just walked up to the line and sank them both.”

“Big credit to Matt for being tough-minded and confident,” Isaacson added. “Those were two big free throws, and not going to lie, I was a bit nervous, but he puts in a lot of good time practicing free throws and it felt good to see him knock those down.”

After missing four consecutive free throws before, Mathok calmly sank both free throws.

The Trojans, down two, with five seconds, held the final possession in an attempt to force overtime or win, but a three-point shot bounced off the rim and a follow-up shot in the paint soared over the basket as the clock hit all zeros.

Calabro led the Lynx with 21 points, but also played a big part in leading the Lynx up the court to beat Platteview’s full-court press.

“Their press was kind of tough, but we got through it,” Calabro said. “I threw a couple of turnovers late, but we stayed cool, kept fighting and we beat it most of the game.

“This win feels really good for us, they’re really good, they’re really tough and solid, but we were just better.”

“We didn’t always execute things perfectly,” Isaacson said. “Just some little things, but in the end, I think we did what we wanted in that final play and took away (Connor) Millikan, but they still got a decent look. We did some good things to finish this game off, not quite perfect, but it’s still a very good win.”

Abraham Lincoln (9-4) 13 10 9 22 – 54

Platteview (13-2) 5 19 15 13 – 52