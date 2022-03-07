BOYS BASKETBALL: Millikan takes over second half as Trojans advance to state semifinals

LINCOLN -- Platteview junior guard Connor Millikan took over the second half to help spur the Trojans to a 60-44 win over the Bennington Badgers in the NSAA Class B state basketball tournament quarterfinals.

In the first quarter, it was a pedestrian start for both teams, as the Trojans jumped out to an early 11-5 lead, and the Badgers scored four late points to trail by two going into the second.

The small first quarter run ballooned into an avalanche, as the Badgers scored 17 straight points and went into halftime leading the Trojans 26-17.

“I just think we missed a bunch of easy shots,” Trojans head coach Tim Brotzki said. “We followed up a couple shots of ours and had point-blank layups that missed...That (17-0 run) hurt.”

“When they have (junior) Dylan (Casart), their big kid in the paint, it’s hard for me or anyone else on our team that penetrates to get downhill because he’s a big body who can block shots,” Millikan added. “And then we just weren’t hitting shots from 3, and they were.”

Millikan also said there were doubts whether they could win the game during the run, but he said he had to “flush (those thoughts) and focus on what’s ahead.”

But the game flipped in the second half, when Millikan, averaging 28.3 points per game, started to get shots to fall and gained confidence -- as did the rest of his teammates.

“I had a couple of 3s and when my 3s start to fall, my game really gets going,” Millikan said. “I start to get a lot of confidence, so once those fell, I didn’t really look back. (Making shots) brings everyone up. Because... when (my teammates) see me playing well, they feed off the confidence and the energy and everything just starts to click really offensively and defensively.”

And click the Trojans did on offense and defense, holding the Badgers to seven points in the third quarter and scoring 21 to go into the fourth quarter leading 38-33.

From there, the lead only grew, and Bennington was forced to call timeout after a couple of turnovers with 5:01 left in the game, as Platteview led 43-35. By then, Millikan had 24 points and shots were falling for the Trojans.

“Once we saw the ball go through the basket a couple of times, I think the nerves kind of disappeared, and they shot with a little bit more confidence," Brotzki said.

By the 3:39 mark, the Trojans pushed the lead to 13 after a steal and layup by Millikan, forcing another Bennington timeout.

From there, the Trojans were able to knock down their free throws and close out a 60-44 win. Millikan finished with 35 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Michael Wiebelhaus added nine points and nine rebounds, and junior Alex Draper added nine points.

Platteview advances to face face Skutt Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The SkyHawks are the No. 1 team in Class B with a record of 23-1, and are sure to be a challenge for the Trojans.

“Skutt’s a really good team,” Millikan said. “Obviously the record shows it. They’re big, they can shoot it, they don’t have a lot of weaknesses. But we’re gonna come ready to work at practice tomorrow, we’re gonna game plan and watch film and we’re gonna come ready to play Wednesday.”

