BOYS BASKETBALL: Papio South Bahl-ing in 65-36 rivalry win as growth continues

Leading scorer Bryson Bahl scored 19 as Papillion-La Vista South locked down rivals Papio in a dominant 65-36 win on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Titans sophomore forward, averaging 17.5 points per game, said the road to victory started on defense after they fell behind 10-3 early on a three by Chase Williams (scored 13 points to lead the Monarchs).

"Our big focus this game was just packing it in and getting stops," Bahl said. "And once we get stops, we're able to run on transition, and that's our big thing, being undersized, we just gotta run and get transition threes and stuff."

Titans head coach Joel Hueser added that the Monarchs are a good team that rebounds well, and plays scrappy and tough.

"It's just a matter of time of trying to grasp our bearings a little bit," the longtime coach said. "You know, rivalry games, you just come out and things are different. It's just not a normal game. You'd like to try to say it's normal, but she's not a normal game and we just need to kind of get a little bit of composure there and you have tried to do some things."

Along with Bahl, second-leading scorer Reece Kircher (9.8 points per game) is also a sophomore, and two others -- Ty Jelinek and Jayden Herrera -- get regular playing time. Hueser said the slow starts have been typical for the Titans, but he expects them to be ready come crunch time.

"It's just a matter of time for this the youth to just become a little more seasoned," Hueser said. "I just really feel that by February, we can be that team that can compete with practically anybody in terms of having an opportunity to play in March, so we just got to stay in the course."

By extending pressure defensively -- locking onto assistant coach Joe Cooley's scouting and taking away the Monarchs' space -- fastbreak opportunities were opened up for the Papio South offense in a 26-3 run to close the first half.

"It was just to speed them up and make them play full court and not just the half court game. I mean, we want to play faster, get people up and down," Bahl said.

"We extended our pressure a little bit defensively, and that helped to kind of create some some fastbreak opportunities and just some easier baskets," Hueser added.

The Titans head coach also said he thought they "fell in love with the three point line early in the game," and weren't playing their game.

"We're not are we kind of just want to pass around the perimeter and you know, jacking up threes, we're just not as efficient. So we're a lot more efficient the last two and a half years with that aspect of things," Hueser said.

Leading that offense has been Bahl, who also has 6.3 rebounds per game and is shooting 42 percent from the field.

After putting up productive numbers in 2021-22 -- 11 points, 3.4 rebounds per game and also 42 percent from the field -- Hueser said a challenge has been taking on the target from defenses after Daniel Brocaille -- 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds last year -- graduated.

"(Brocaille) was our best player who attracted a lot of their best defenders and then all the help, and so Bryson's had to learn that the game is not as easy when all eyes are on you and you're having to go against their best defender. And really the whole defensive scheme a lot of times is to kind of take Bryson out of it," Hueser said.

The Titans head coach said Bahl is a versatile scorer who can score in a variety of ways but has room to grow.

"I thought tonight even he was a little little quick with some threes instead of having a little patience and trust in his teammates that he's gonna get a paint touch or cut to the rim," Hueser said. "Obviously he has a really good three, it's not like we don't want him shooting them but sometimes it's just finding, our shot."

Papio South's head coach also mentioned Bahl's "very high IQ" and coachability.

"You really don't have to tell him more than once a year he's gonna do what you asked him to do and as a result, the's sky's the limit for that young man."

Bahl credited his teammates for setting screens, calling himself a "catch-and-shoot guy."

"We have Reece and Devon (Jones), Maal (Jal), Jack (Wallace), all them driving, kicking, setting screens just helps a lot," the sophomore forward said.

On the youth of himself and teammates, Bahl said the approach is to "go out and try to be more physical."

"Once you're more physical, you learn from them and you're just getting better and better."

The Titans are 7-6 ahead of a road game at 0-14 Omaha Buena Vista on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

The Monarchs, meanwhile, host Omaha South (1-11) on Friday at the same time.

Papillion-La Vista South (7-6) 12;16;15;22 -- 65

Papillion-La Vista (5-11) 10;3;9;14 -- 36