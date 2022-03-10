 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Papio's Moore retires from coaching after 36 years

031622-pt-spo-moore

Papillion-La Vista head coach Dan Moore announced his retirement from coaching boys basketball on March 7. Moore spent the last nine-years as head boys basketball coach at Papillion La Vista High School.

 PAPILLION TIMES FILE PHOTO

PAPILLION -- Papillion-LaVista head coach Dan Moore announced his retirement from coaching on March 7 in a press release.

In his 36 years of coaching, Moore spent 28 as a head coach. Moore spent the last nine coaching the Monarchs, and finished with a record of 130-92, leading the Monarchs to two state tournament appearances and a runner-up finish in 2017.

Prior to Papillion-LaVista, Moore was the boys basketball head coach at North Platte, where he won over 200 games and coached four teams to the state tournament, with a best finish of third in 2000. His all-time record at both stops is 332-112.

“Coach Moore’s impact on the game of basketball and players over the past 36 years is immeasurable,” Papillion-LaVista Athletic Director Jason Ryan said.

In retirement, Moore will continue to assist in the athletic department and will teach at Papillion-LaVista.

