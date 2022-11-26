BOYS BASKETBALL: Previewing the season ahead as Platteview aims to compete for title

Last year, Platteview made the Class B state semifinals, while Papillion-La Vista South came one game short of state and Papio regressed.

Platteview

This year, the Trojans return three starters, led by All-State Connor Millikan.

“Our goal is to be playing for a state championship in March,” Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said.

Millikan finished first in Nebraska with 28.2 points per game, and finished second with 275 field goals (48 percent shooting) and first with 185 free throws made (83 percent). With 9.7 rebounds, the Dordt University commit nearly averaged a double-double, and added 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Alex Draper (9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.6 steals per game) and Ezra Stewart (5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game) are the other returning starters.

"Those three have played a lot of games," Brotzki said. "They played in state tournaments. They played in big games before. Connor started since (he was) a freshman and Alex and Ezra have started as sophomores."

Along with Millard South transfer Trey Moseman and “several promising sophomores” including six-foot-five Reiman Zebert, Brotzki expects the Trojans to be an “exciting team to watch.”

“Blending in our young talent with proven older players will be a big key to our success,” Brotzki added. “Staying healthy, developing depth and continuing to get better on the defensive side of the floor.”

Against their first outside opponent, Class A state semifinalist Gretna in a Jamboree on Saturday, Nov. 26, Brotzki said the Trojans still have "a lot to work on."

"I thought the kids played hard," he said. "We were pretty basic. We just kind of rolled the ball out let the kids play so we didn't show a lot, didn't run a lot of our sets but for the most part, I thought we competed well against a good team."

Platteview tips off at Elkhorn North on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Papio South

The Titans came up one game short of the state tournament with a 61-46 loss to Lincoln Pius X.

Daniel Brocaille (19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game) will be a big player to replace, along with Ian Medeck, Rio Haley, Brecken Miller, Tyler Mackling and Tommy Goecke, who all averaged at least 11 minutes and 2.5 points per game.

“We will rely heavily on our returning lettermen and their leadership - Bryson Bahl, Devyn Jones, Reece Kircher and Andrew Peterson,” head coach Joel Hueser wrote. “How quickly these young players embrace this role will have a lot to do with our success. We are looking forward to coaching this team. They are selfless and play really well together.”

Bahl, who averaged 11 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as a freshman, is a versatile scorer with a high basketball IQ.

“Bryson’s high basketball IQ (and) knack for the ball makes him all the harder to guard and play against,” Hueser wrote.

Jones (3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals) ran for over 1,000 yards for the Titans football team this fall, and provides physicality, tenacious defending and good passing.

“His competitiveness and leadership is a difference maker for this team,” Hueser wrote.

As a freshman starter, Kircher averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal per game, and shot 35 percent (24-68) from three with few turnovers (2.1 per game). Hueser expects Kircher to push the ball and create.

Senior Andrew Peterson has “great range” as a shooter, and Hueser called him one of the better cutters without the ball.

“His program experience and high character pegs him as a pivotal team leader,” Papio South’s head coach said.

Millard South senior transfer Maal Jal adds explosiveness and the ability to get to the rim, which Hueser said is a “much needed asset” that will compliment the Titans’ style of play.

Papio South begins their season at Grand Island on Thursday, Dec. 1, before either a consolation (3:15 p.m.) or championship game (5 p.m.) against Bellevue West or Columbus in Bellevue on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Papio

The Monarchs took a step back (10-13) after a 16-7 record and district final loss in the 2020-21 season.

A senior-heavy team last year, the losses of Luke Lindenmeyer, Kyle Ingwerson, Spencer Smith, Derrick Buggi, Jr., Keegan Hylok, Will Hubert and Tate Stamm (all averaged at least 10 minutes per game, combined for 51.6 points, 25.7 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game) will be tough to replace.

Senior Ben Boudreau (7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists in 11 games played) is the lone returner with at least five points per game.

Papio begins the season at Lincoln on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.