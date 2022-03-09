BOYS BASKETBALL: Trojans fall to No. 1 Skutt Catholic in Class B state semifinals

LINCOLN -- Platteview fell one step short of the state championship game with a 67-42 loss to Skutt Catholic on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

For the first few minutes of Wednesday’s game, the Trojans looked ready to compete and challenge the No. 1 team in Class B. Senior Michael Wiebelhaus joined junior Connor Millikan on the scoreboard as the Trojans trailed just 9-7.

“I think it took a little while for everybody to get settled in, and (Skutt) got settled in and they went inside a little bit,” Trojans head coach Tim Brotzki said. “(Senior James) Gninefou had a big game. They really hurt us on the offensive boards, and I think that was the difference in the game.”

From there the first half was dominated by the Skyhawks, who closed the first quarter on an 11-0 run to lead 20-7.

In the second quarter, the Skyhawks were led by Gninefou to a 14-point quarter and went into halftime leading 34-13. At the break, Millikan had 11 of the team’s points, and aside from him and Wiebelhaus, no one had a made field goal.

“We’ve talked about that a lot,” Brotzki said. “We kind of live and die with Connor. We’ve got capable players around him. Tonight, it was just one of those things in the first half where we had a tough time scoring and Connor had a tough time scoring, also, but that’s how it worked out.”

Little changed in the second half, as a few other players scored for Platteview but the Trojans ultimately fell short.

“We knew coming in that Skutt was a great defensive team and we were gonna have to struggle to score, and we thought we could get a few stops early. We did, but they went on an 11-0 run and that was the difference in the ballgame," Brotzki said.

Wiebelhaus, Anthony Lewis and Dayton Swanson fall one step short of the state championship game as seniors and have played their final game for Platteview. For the younger players, Brotzki talked to his team about “taking the next step next year.”

“If we want to get into that championship game, we have to guard like Skutt. And I think that’d be a big key for us.”

