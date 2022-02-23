BOYS BASKETBALL: Trojans sink Vikings in 64-26 win in Sub-District final

SPRINGFIELD -- The Platteview Trojans boys basketball team left little doubt in a 64-26 win over the Waverly Vikings on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in the sub-district finals.

Like a flood the Trojans unleashed upon the Vikings, surging ahead with a 9-0 run to start the game, punctuated by a three-point play by Connor Millikan.

"When we have Alex Draper and (Michael) Wibelhaus shoot like they did, we're tough to beat," Platteview head coach Tim Brotzki said after the game. Draper scored 18 points and finished 5-9 from the field (all from three) and Wibelhaus scored 10 and finished 2-4 from the field (also all threes).

Millikan knocked down three straight threes as the Vikings kept serve, but at the end of the quarter, the Trojans were still up by nine, 17-8.

Defense was the name of the game in the second quarter for Platteview, who held Waverly scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter and limited to just four in the entire second frame.

"We switched up our defense a little bit," Brotzki said. "We were switching cuts, and obviously we had to get out on their shooters, I think we did a really good job with that."

By halftime, with four players in addition to Millikan showing up on the scoresheet, the Trojans inflated their lead up to 30-12 at the break.

The third quarter brought more of the same on both ends of the quarter, as the Vikings could muster just six points. Meanwhile the Trojans, led by eight points from Millikan and seven from Draper, pushed ahead to a 46-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"It felt amazing," Draper said. "In practice I've been shooting it better and just working every day, so just everyday we've been in the gym shooting. It's just all come together."

The margin of victory only grew for the Trojans, who came away with a 64-26 sinking of the Vikings to win their sub-district and advance to the district finals. Their next opponent will be Aurora in the B4 district final on Saturday.

"We just gotta keep winning, one by one," Draper said. "Just move on, don't look ahead, just keep winning."

